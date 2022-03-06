US star of stage and screen Mitchell Ryan dies aged 88

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
US star of stage and screen Mitchell Ryan dies aged 88

By Press Association
March 6 2022, 10.27am
Mitchell Ryan, left, has died aged 88 (Dan Grossi/AP)
Mitchell Ryan, left, has died aged 88 (Dan Grossi/AP)

Former Lethal Weapon actor Mitchell Ryan has died aged 88.

Ryan died of congestive heart failure at his Los Angeles home, his stepdaughter Denise Freed told the Hollywood Reporter.

Ryan played a villainous general in the first Lethal Weapon movie, and was also a ruthless businessman on TV’s Santa Barbara, with character roles on the soap opera Dark Shadows and the 1990s sitcom Dharma & Greg.

Rugged, granite-jawed and sporting a sleek mane of hair, Ryan was instantly recognisable on TV and the big screen.

His career spanned more than half a century, beginning with an uncredited role in the 1958 Robert Mitchum film Thunder Road.

He was a general-turned heroin smuggler in Lethal Weapon, police officer in Magnum Force and Electra Glide In Blue, and the conniving, murderous Las Vegas businessman Anthony Tonell in the nighttime TV soap opera Santa Barbara.

In the 1990s, he had a long-running role as Greg’s wealthy, eccentric and boozy father on Dharma & Greg.

Ryan played Burke Devlin on the cult 1960s soap opera Dark Shadows for one series but he was fired because of his alcoholism.

He acknowledged his drinking issues in his 2021 autobiography Fall Of A Sparrow.

“I’m blessed that, 30 years a drunk, I’ve managed to live a working actor’s life to be envied,” he said.

“And I’ve lived a great deal of real life while I was at it.

“Sober for the next 30 years, I’m told that I’ve come out of it all a good and useful human being.”

Ryan had roles on many TV shows and in movies ranging from High Plains Drifter with Clint Eastwood to Halloween: The Curse Of Michael Myers.

He also performed in the theatre, including Broadway appearances in Wait Until Dark, Medea and The Price.

Kathryn Leigh Scott, who appeared with him in Dark Shadows, said in a Facebook post: “He was a great gift in my life. I cherish my warm memories of his beautiful soul. I’m heartbroken.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

