Golden moment for Simpson brothers in Beijing

By Press Association
March 6 2022, 12.25pm Updated: March 6 2022, 3.25pm
Neil Simpson and guide and brother Andrew en route to Paralympic gold for Britain in Beijing (Joel Marklund for OIS)
Neil Simpson made history by claiming Great Britain’s first male Paralympic gold on snow, triumphing in the Super-G vision-impaired class in Beijing.

The 19-year-old Scot swept to Britain’s first gold in Beijing, with 21-year-old brother Andrew on hand as his guide.

Menna Fitzpatrick then became Britain’s most successful Winter Paralympian, taking silver in the women’s Super-G vision-impaired class for her fifth career medal.

Hosts China took four golds on day two in Beijing to move to the top of the medal table, but Ukraine still hold second place with their three golds.

Asked about sharing the gold-winning moment with his brother, Neil Simpson said: “It’s very special, we’ve been skiing together for quite a while, and growing up together, it just makes it really special.

“For me it definitely helps having Andrew with me, you are able to be very clear and concise in what you want, even direct and blunt sometimes, so you can get feedback across a lot easier.

“You don’t have to beat around the bush so that definitely helps, we grew up together so we know what each other is thinking anyway.

Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics medal table. Infographic PA Graphics. An editable version of this graphic is available if required. Please contact graphics@pamediagroup.com.

“I am just really thrilled, it’s not really sunk in yet. This is our first season doing Super-G.

“Initially when we came down and Andrew said we had gone in to first place, there was a bit of an anxious wait.

“I wasn’t thinking about it being a winning performance, I was just thinking that it was a good run.

“We put it all down on the line and really went for it and I’m just very happy with the performance – it felt good.”

China claimed gold in the men’s and women’s Super-G standing, then also a men’s and women’s double in the Para Cross-Country Skiing long distance sitting.

Britain’s Fitzpatrick revealed her delight at becoming Britain’s top Winter Paralympian on medal tally.

“I am feeling absolutely amazing! I can’t quite believe it, we just wanted to build on the day before and we are super, super happy,” said Fitzpatrick.

“I am so happy to be the most decorated ParalympicsGB Winter athlete; that is not what we came out to do today though, we went out to ski well, so to come out with a silver medal and a pretty amazing title as well means we are delighted.”

