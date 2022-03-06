Denmark to hold referendum on joining EU’s common defence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Denmark to hold referendum on joining EU’s common defence

By Press Association
March 6 2022, 8.43pm
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Denmark will hold a referendum in June on whether to join the European Union’s defence pact and scrap the Nordic country’s 30-year-old opt-out from the bloc’s common security and defence policies.

Danish Prime Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that “historical times call for historical decisions”, in relation to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin “has heralded a new time, a new reality. Ukraine’s struggle is not just Ukraine’s. We stand together in Europe,” Frederiksen told a news conference in Copenhagen.

POLITICS Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

The referendum on joining the EU’s Common Security and Defence Policy, or CSDP, will take place on June 1.

“It is now that everyone in the Western world must make up their minds,” Ms Frederiksen said when asked by reporters why such drastic a change in Denmark’s security policies vis-a vis the EU was necessary right now.

“Ukraine is the difference. A free, democratic country is under attack from Russia,” she said, adding that parties represented in her government were all supporting the referendum and related measures.

Denmark would also boost military spending to meet the Nato target of 2% of gross domestic product by 2033, Ms Frederiksen said.

Denmark has certain historical opt-outs from the EU’s common policies. Those include reservations related to the EU’s common defence, single currency — the euro, which it does not use — and judicial cooperation.

The defence reservation means Denmark does not attend EU meetings when military operations are discussed under the bloc’s auspices.

Denmark’s defence reservation has existed since 1992 when a majority of Danes voted no to the Maastricht Treaty that established the present day European Union.

Denmark joined the European Communities, the predecessor of the EU, in 1973. It is one of the founding members of Nato, which was established in 1949.

