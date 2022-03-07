Having cystic fibrosis ‘is like living through Covid lockdowns’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Having cystic fibrosis ‘is like living through Covid lockdowns’

By Press Association
March 7 2022, 12.03am
Caitlin Rich says having cystic fibrosis is like living in a continuous lockdown (Amara Randhawa/PA)
Caitlin Rich says having cystic fibrosis is like living in a continuous lockdown (Amara Randhawa/PA)

A woman who says having cystic fibrosis is like living in a continuous lockdown has helped launch a new campaign to raise awareness.

Caitlin Rich, 25, from Hadfield in Derbyshire, is working with the Cystic Fibrosis Trust after noting that life in lockdown was very similar to the precautions she has to take in her everyday life.

She said: “The idea sparked from a conversation with my cystic fibrosis nurse who called me before a hospital visit to check that I didn’t have Covid-19.

“After the first question of ‘do you have a persistent cough?’ there was a pause.

“I’ve known this nurse for nearly a decade and have had a cough the whole time due to my cystic fibrosis.

“I said ‘of course! What do you think I’m coming in for?’

“We laughed it off, but unfortunately most people don’t find my cough as amusing.

“I quickly realised that we could draw on many more parallels between living in the pandemic and living with cystic fibrosis – social distancing from others with the condition, fear of catching a dangerous infection, restrictions on socialising and travelling.

“It has always been difficult to get people to understand what it is like to live with cystic fibrosis, but this campaign might help by relating it to our universal experience of the pandemic.”

CFTruths campaign
An image from the CFTruths campaign (The Cystic Fibrosis Trust/PA)

The new campaign – CFTruths – includes slogans such as “We were coughing before it went viral”.

An accompanying poll of more than 2,000 adults in the UK found 86% did not know that people with cystic fibrosis cannot meet in person in case they pass on deadly infections to each other.

While those with cystic fibrosis can be close to family and friends, they must stay away if somebody is ill.

Cystic fibrosis is an incurable and life-limiting genetic condition that affects almost 11,000 people in the UK.

People are born with the condition, which is usually diagnosed at birth, and people experience a build-up of thick sticky mucus in the lungs, digestive system and other organs

The typical age of death is just 36.

David Ramsden, chief executive of the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, said: “Today we’re launching our CFTruths campaign to give an insight into what it’s really like to live with a long-term, life-limiting condition.

“Covid has made the last two years a time of challenge and loss across the UK, and some of the changes we all had to make have given an insight into what parts of everyday life are often like for people with cystic fibrosis.

“These memories may fade as most of us begin to return to life as normal.

“We want to remind people that those with cystic fibrosis will still, every day, weigh up the risks of catching infections that could damage their lungs and lead to lengthy hospital stays.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier