Pair arrested over ‘out-of-control dog’ after baby death

By Press Association
March 7 2022, 3.43pm
Police tape (Peter Byrne/PA)
The death of a three-month-old baby has led to the arrest of two people on suspicion of being in charge of an out-of-control dog.

Lincolnshire Police said the incident was reported to the force by East Midlands Ambulance Service at around 11.13pm on Sunday.

A 40-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man have been arrested in connection with incident and remain in custody.

Police said it was a very sad incident (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police said the baby girl died following the incident at Ostler’s Plantation in Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire.

Chief Superintendent Andy Cox said: “This is an exceptionally sad incident, and one that we know will impact the local community, or indeed anyone hearing about it.

“There may be a temptation to speculate about what happened while people attempt to understand this tragedy, and we’d ask people to avoid doing so, particularly on social media where facts can become distorted.

“We will do everything we can to establish what has happened, and we’d like to thank everyone for their support.”

