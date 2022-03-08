Dizzee Rascal’s ex-fiancee speaks out after rapper found guilty of assault

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dizzee Rascal’s ex-fiancee said “wealth and status” should not be allowed to silence women after the grime artist was found guilty of assaulting her.

The musician, 37, whose real name is Dylan Mills, was found guilty on Tuesday of attacking Cassandra Jones by pressing his forehead against hers and pushing her to the ground during a “chaotic” row at a residential property in Streatham, south London, on June 8 last year.

Speaking after the verdict, Ms Jones said: “The verdict has brought me no joy, but it does help me to look back on what I experienced and have it recognised by the courts as assault.

“Dylan and I were together for a long time, and I loved him very much. He is the father of our two children.”

She added: I have been receiving support from specialist domestic abuse services since last year, and that has helped me process my experiences and move forward.

“None of this has been easy. I understand why so many women drop out of the criminal justice system; this has been really traumatic for me. But I am lucky enough to have had support from the police, my family and friends, and specialist organisations.

“This verdict shows that wealth and status cannot be used to silence women. One in four women in England and Wales will experience domestic abuse at some point in their lifetime. I now ask for privacy to rebuild and reset.

The grime artist will be sentenced next month (James Manning/PA)

“I hope I can now move on with my life.”

She urged any other affected by domestic violence to contact the national domestic abuse helpline on 0808 2000 247.

Following the verdict, Mills smashed PA news agency photographer James Manning’s camera outside court.

The Metropolitan Police said: “We are aware of a video that has been shared online showing an incident outside Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on the afternoon of Monday, 7 March.

“In the video, a camera is knocked from the hands of a photojournalist and is then thrown across the road.

“Should the photojournalist wish to contact us, if they have not done so already, we will be able to provide the appropriate assistance.”

PA understands Mr Manning has filed a report to the Met and intends to pursue a civil claim.

During proceedings the court heard Mills, the artist behind chart-topping singles Bonkers and Dance Wiv Me, was “frustrated” over custody arrangements and the pair had an argument when he dropped off their daughter at the property.

Mills, who had two children with Ms Jones before they split up in February 2021, was said to have “barged” into the home, banged his head on a fridge three times while holding his son and began “screaming and shouting” at Ms Jones and her mother Dawn Kirk.

A judge was told how when police arrived, Mills said “I’m the aggressor”, but later gave a prepared statement in a police interview, denying the allegations and claiming he had been assaulted by Ms Jones.

Mills will be sentenced at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on April 8.