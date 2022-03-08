Dizzee Rascal’s ex-fiancee speaks out after rapper found guilty of assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dizzee Rascal’s ex-fiancee speaks out after rapper found guilty of assault

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 10.35am Updated: March 8 2022, 11.17am
Grime artist Dizzee Rascal (James Manning/PA)
Grime artist Dizzee Rascal (James Manning/PA)

Dizzee Rascal’s ex-fiancee said “wealth and status” should not be allowed to silence women after the grime artist was found guilty of assaulting her.

The musician, 37, whose real name is Dylan Mills, was found guilty on Tuesday of attacking Cassandra Jones by pressing his forehead against hers and pushing her to the ground during a “chaotic” row at a residential property in Streatham, south London, on June 8 last year.

Speaking after the verdict, Ms Jones said: “The verdict has brought me no joy, but it does help me to look back on what I experienced and have it recognised by the courts as assault.

“Dylan and I were together for a long time, and I loved him very much. He is the father of our two children.”

She added: I have been receiving support from specialist domestic abuse services since last year, and that has helped me process my experiences and move forward.

“None of this has been easy. I understand why so many women drop out of the criminal justice system; this has been really traumatic for me. But I am lucky enough to have had support from the police, my family and friends, and specialist organisations.

“This verdict shows that wealth and status cannot be used to silence women. One in four women in England and Wales will experience domestic abuse at some point in their lifetime. I now ask for privacy to rebuild and reset.

Dizzee Rascal
The grime artist will be sentenced next month (James Manning/PA)

“I hope I can now move on with my life.”

She urged any other affected by domestic violence to contact the national domestic abuse helpline on 0808 2000 247.

Following the verdict, Mills smashed PA news agency photographer James Manning’s camera outside court.

The Metropolitan Police said: “We are aware of a video that has been shared online showing an incident outside Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on the afternoon of Monday, 7 March.

“In the video, a camera is knocked from the hands of a photojournalist and is then thrown across the road.

“Should the photojournalist wish to contact us, if they have not done so already, we will be able to provide the appropriate assistance.”

PA understands Mr Manning has filed a report to the Met and intends to pursue a civil claim.

During proceedings the court heard Mills, the artist behind chart-topping singles Bonkers and Dance Wiv Me, was “frustrated” over custody arrangements and the pair had an argument when he dropped off their daughter at the property.

Mills, who had two children with Ms Jones before they split up in February 2021, was said to have “barged” into the home, banged his head on a fridge three times while holding his son and began “screaming and shouting” at Ms Jones and her mother Dawn Kirk.

A judge was told how when police arrived, Mills said “I’m the aggressor”, but later gave a prepared statement in a police interview, denying the allegations and claiming he had been assaulted by Ms Jones.

Mills will be sentenced at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on April 8.

