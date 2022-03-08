Parents travel to US Virgin Islands a year after daughter’s disappearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Parents travel to US Virgin Islands a year after daughter’s disappearance

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 11.35am Updated: March 8 2022, 12.15pm
Sarm Heslop, from Southampton, who went missing from the Siren Song, a catamaran owned and operated by her American boyfriend, Ryan Bane, while off the coast of St John in the US Virgin Islands (FindSarm/PA)
Sarm Heslop, from Southampton, who went missing from the Siren Song, a catamaran owned and operated by her American boyfriend, Ryan Bane, while off the coast of St John in the US Virgin Islands (FindSarm/PA)

The parents of a woman who went missing from her boyfriend’s yacht in the US Virgin Islands (USVI) have travelled there to seek answers on the anniversary of her disappearance.

Sarm Heslop, 42, from Southampton in Hampshire, went missing from the Siren Song, a catamaran owned and operated by her American boyfriend, Ryan Bane, while off the coast of St John in the early hours of March 8 2021.

Sarm Heslop missing
Sarm Heslop went missing from the Siren Song catamaran (Family handout/PA)

Her parents, Peter Heslop and Brenda Street, from Essex, have now gone to the Caribbean island to step up the search for their daughter.

The move comes as #FindSarm, the group of friends set up to publicise the search, say they feel abandoned by the USVI and UK authorities.

They said in a statement: “We are a whole year on from learning of her disappearance and yet we still only have the same handful of facts about what happened that night.”

Sarm’s parents are being accompanied by the British Consul General in Miami following a meeting with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

The group added: “We have been so grateful to Hampshire police for assisting the VIPD (Virgin Islands Police Department) with the investigation but we are absolutely gutted that they are now not accompanying Sarm’s parents to the USVI.

“We feel that the USVI and UK authorities could still do a lot more to support the investigation.

“The investigation has stalled and no-one seems willing to push harder for Sarm. She is a UK citizen and she is missing. She deserves more.”

Detective Inspector Matt Gillooly, of Hampshire police, said: “Sarm’s disappearance is understandably troubling and, as such, Hampshire Constabulary has been providing operational support in the UK to assist the US Virgin Islands Police Department investigation.

“We are working with the Government’s Foreign, Commonwealth, & Development Office to support Sarm Heslop’s family in the UK.

“Her family is being supported by the FCDO when they travel to the US Virgin Islands and this is entirely appropriate.

“Hampshire Constabulary cannot comment further on another force’s investigation, but will always be available to assist the US Virgin Islands Police Department as and when requested.”

