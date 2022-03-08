Queen praised on International Women’s Day for life of service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Queen praised on International Women’s Day for life of service

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 11.42am
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have celebrated the Queen as a ‘mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and head of state’ on International Women’s Day (Geoff Pugh/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have celebrated the Queen as a “mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and head of state” on International Women’s Day.

A post on William and Kate’s Instagram account shared pictures of the monarch through the ages and heralded her for “inspiring a nation” and dedicating her life to service.

The Queen, who appears to have recovered after catching Covid a fortnight ago, reached 70 years on the throne last month – her Platinum Jubilee.

The post on William and Kate’s account read: “In this very special #PlatinumJubilee year, we celebrate Her Majesty The Queen and her historic 70 years of service on #IWD2022.

“Mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and Head of State, The Queen’s extraordinary reign has been longer than any other monarch in British history – inspiring a nation and dedicating her life to the service of the Commonwealth and its people.”

Royalty – Prince Charles – Polo – Silver Jubilee Cup – Windsor Great Park
The Prince of Wales is presented with the runners-up prize by his mother, the Queen, following his team’s defeat in the Silver Jubilee Cup match against France at Windsor Great Park in 1988 (PA)

It featured images including William and Kate with the Queen at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019, the monarch on a Silver Jubilee walkabout in 1977, and one of the Prince of Wales kissing the Queen’s hand at a polo match in 1988.

The post was echoed on Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall’s Twitter account, including the photographs of the prince with his mother and one of Camilla laughing with the Queen.

