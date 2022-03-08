‘Remarkable’ four seasons marble statues expected to fetch £180,000 at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

‘Remarkable’ four seasons marble statues expected to fetch £180,000 at auction

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 12.05pm
A rare set of four carved marble figures representing the four seasons, from La Granja Vella de Marti Codolar in Barcelona, Spain, on display at Summers Place Auctions in Billingshurst, West Sussex. (Aaron Chown/PA)
A rare set of four carved marble figures representing the four seasons, from La Granja Vella de Marti Codolar in Barcelona, Spain, on display at Summers Place Auctions in Billingshurst, West Sussex. (Aaron Chown/PA)

A “remarkable” set of late 17th Century carved marble figures which represent the four seasons are expected to sell for up to £180,000 when they go for sale at auction.

The life-size figures, which were created in France for the stately home La Granja Vella de Marti Codolar in Barcelona, Spain, are believed to have been inspired by sculptures from the gardens of the royal palace of Versailles.

The figures, which date back to the late 17th/early 18th Century, will now go on sale at Summers Place Auctions in Billingshurst, West Sussex, on March 22 and are expected to sell for between £120,000 and £180,000.

A spokesman for the auctioneers said: “The inspiration for this set almost certainly comes from those created for the gardens of Versailles. The figures of Spring and Winter bear similarities to those produced by the sculptor Jean Thierry (1669-1739), who was court sculptor to both Louis XIV at Versailles and Philip V of Spain for the Royal Palace of La Granja de San Ildefonso in Spain.

“Engravings of both sculptures titled Flore and l’Hiver were produced by Simon Thomassin (1655-1733), who was commissioned by Louis XIV to make engravings of all of the sculptures at Versailles published in 1694.

“It is with these celebrated works that this remarkable and hitherto unrecorded rare set of four marble seasons can be associated.

“Carved with a fluidity of movement and panache in marked contrast to the plethora of stilted and formulaic examples carved in the 19th Century, their inclusion in this sale represents a rare opportunity to acquire one of the very few sets of life-size marble seasons to have come on the market for a considerable time, which marks them out as a rare survival from the period.

Summers Place Home, Garden and Natural History auction
The rare marble figures are dusted ahead of the sale (Aaron Chown/PA)

“The representation of the four seasons in figural form has maintained a remarkable degree of continuity from late antiquity onwards.

“In Pompeian and Roman frescoes and mosaics, Spring is a young woman holding flowers, Summer has a sickle and ears or sheaves of corn, Autumn grapes and vine leaves and Winter thickly clad against the cold. With some minor variations, the same iconography has been used in this set of seasons.”

In 1798 the original Granja Vella house was sold to the Milà de la Roca family, from Barcelona, who transformed the old country house into a stately neoclassical house at the beginning of the 19th Century with gardens and a zoo later being added before the residence was turned into a home for retired Salesian monks.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]