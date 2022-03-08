Abuse survivor: Victims need to be a ‘human chain of strength’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Abuse survivor: Victims need to be a ‘human chain of strength’

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 12.43pm Updated: March 8 2022, 12.55pm
Andrea Aviet, 39, who lives in London, was subjected to coercive control by her former husband for several years before escaping with her two children and becoming an advocate for women’s rights (PA)

An abuse survivor and campaigner has said abuse victims need to act as a “human chain of strength” as women across the globe come together to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Andrea Aviet, 39, who lives in London, was subjected to coercive control by her ex-husband for several years before escaping with her two children and becoming an advocate for women’s rights.

After forging a new life, she said she wanted to use her “bad experience as a source of strength to inspire others to live a life without shame”.

She said: “When it’s physical abuse, you actually see the marks and you know something is wrong but when it’s mental and coercive control it’s like a thief coming in the night.

“You’re unprepared. You don’t know what’s happening. This is the person you love and you decide to spend the rest of your life with.

“When that person starts to turn and be something else totally different, which you’ve never expected, you really don’t know what’s going on.

“And it’s like, ‘Am I dreaming? Was it me? Was it my fault?’”

Miss Aviet said when it comes to abuse, there are always “hard choices” and that “it’s not black or white”, adding: “I need to be a voice for those who have lost their voice.”

Reflecting on International Women’s Day on Tuesday, she said: “We need to celebrate. We need to stand together and we need to show each other that we are like a chain, a human chain of strength.”

In 2016, Miss Aviet published a self-financed book, White Sorrow, which documented the abuse she experienced.

In 2019, she was awarded the British Empire Medal for her services to domestic abuse victims and survivors.

Earlier this week, she was part of an event in Croydon, south London, where attendees received massages and makeovers and heard speeches from guests, including the mayor of Croydon Sherwan Chowdhury.

He said: “I know that Andrea Aviet has turned her own painful experiences into a power for good and has become a positive role model and campaigner.

“(On) International Women’s Day it is important to redouble our efforts to address inequality and celebrate the huge contribution women make to society, not only here but, at these challenging times, around the world.”

