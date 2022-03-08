Joe Biden set to ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Joe Biden set to ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 1.49pm Updated: March 8 2022, 2.15pm
Joe Biden (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Joe Biden (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia’s economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, according to a source.

The move follows pleas by Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky to US and western officials to cut off the imports, which had been a glaring omission from massive sanctions put in place on Russia over the invasion.

Energy exports have kept a steady influx of cash flowing to Moscow despite otherwise severe restrictions on its financial sector.

POLITICS Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

The US president is set to announce the move as soon as Tuesday, the source said.

The White House said he will speak on Tuesday morning to announce “actions to continue to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine”.

The US will be acting alone but in close consultation with European allies, who are more dependent on Russian energy supplies.

Natural gas from Russia accounts for a third of Europe’s consumption of the fossil fuel. The US does not import Russian natural gas.

Mr Biden had explained his reluctance to impose energy sanctions at the start of the conflict two weeks ago saying he was trying “to limit the pain the American people are feeling at the gas pump”.

Before the invasion, Russian oil and gas made up more than a third of the government’s revenues. Global energy prices have surged after the invasion and have continued to rise despite co-ordinated releases of strategic reserves, making Russian exports even more lucrative.

The US and international partners have sanctioned Russia’s largest banks, its central bank and finance ministry, and moved to block certain financial institutions from the Swift messaging system for international payments.

But the rules issued by the Treasury Department allow Russian energy transactions to keep going through non-sanctioned banks that are not based in the US in an effort to minimise disruption to the global energy markets.

US inflation, at a 40-year peak and fuelled in large part by fuel prices, has damaged Mr Biden politically.

The sanctions created a possible trade-off for the president between his political interests at home and abroad. By invading Ukraine, Russia has potentially fed into the supply chain problems and inflation that have been a crucial weakness for Mr Biden, who is now trying to strike a balance between penalising President Vladimir Putin and sparing American voters.

The European Union is committed to phasing out its dependency on Russian energy as soon as possible, and the 27 nations’ leaders will meet in near Paris later this week for a two-day summit to work on ways to reduce their dependency on Moscow for fossil fuels.

“We agreed to phase out our dependency on Russian gas, oil and coal imports,” said a draft of the summit declaration.

The European Commission is preparing proposals to make it happen.

In the draft statement, EU leaders commit to diversifying “our supplies and routes including through the use of LNG (liquefied natural gas) and the development of biogas and hydrogen”.

