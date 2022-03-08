Commons Speaker asks police to investigate Josh Taylor win over Jack Catterall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Commons Speaker asks police to investigate Josh Taylor win over Jack Catterall

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 2.17pm
Josh Taylor was a controversial winner over Jack Catterall (Steve Welsh/PA)
The Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, has asked the police to investigate the circumstances of Josh Taylor’s controversial world super-lightweight title win over Jack Catterall in Glasgow last month.

Hoyle, who Catterall’s MP in Chorley, voiced his anger at the outcome in the wake of the contest and has now revealed he has asked Scotland Yard as well as Cabinet officials to investigate potential “undue influence”.

Hoyle said: “Everyone is disgusted by what’s happened – it brings the sport into disrepute. I have to question why the judges got it so wrong? I have already sent a letter to the police.

Josh Taylor v Jack Catterall – OVO Hydro
Jack Catterall believed he had done enough to beat Josh Taylor in Glasgow (Steve Welsh/PA)

“I have spoken to Nadine Dorries, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and the Minister for Sport, Nigel Huddleston – they are both looking into this.

“I also believe that something seriously went on here – whether it was undue influence, one must question why?”

Catterall was a huge underdog going into the fight against unified world champion Taylor but appeared to dominate most of the contest before dropping a highly-contentious split decision verdict, much to the surprise of many in attendance.

The fall-out prompted British Boxing Board of Control general secretary Robert Smith to order an investigation into the scoring of the contest.

Smith told TalkSport last week: “I don’t believe any corruption with regards to our officials over here, they just scored it how they saw it.

“I’m not making any excuses for the judges, I thought Jack won the fight and that’s why we’re looking at the scorecards and asking for an explanation.”

