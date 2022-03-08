New York City man rescued twice in two days while hiking in Arizona mountains

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

New York City man rescued twice in two days while hiking in Arizona mountains

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 3.25pm Updated: March 8 2022, 6.03pm
Humphreys Peak (Alamy/PA)
Humphreys Peak (Alamy/PA)

A New York City man who needed to be rescued twice on consecutive days while hiking in a northern Arizona mountain range is urging others to pay more attention to winter weather than he did.

“Warning: Unless you are an experienced alpine mountaineer, DO NOT attempt Humphreys Peak in the winter. There is so much snow that it’s difficult to follow the trail and very easy to fall off of it. Moreover, the wind is absolutely brutal,” Phillip Vasto said in an online post.

The 28-year-old Brooklyn man first called 911 at about 7pm last Wednesday to say he had become lost while hiking on Humphreys Trail in the San Francisco Peaks overlooking Flagstaff, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The statement did not identify Mr Vasto by name but he spoke to the Arizona Daily Sun, telling the newspaper he was an experienced hiker but had underestimated the difficult conditions.

“I was thinking if I start early in the morning, I’ll have all the time in the world to reach the summit,” he said of his second attempt.

Arizona Snowbowl slops
Arizona Snowbowl on the slopes of the San Francisco Peaks near Flagstaff (Alamy/PA)

The trail runs through 5.5 miles of steep, rocky terrain between the Arizona Snowbowl ski resort and Humphreys Peak, the state’s highest point with an elevation of 12,633ft.

During the first rescue, tracked vehicles from the ski resort took Mr Vasto off the mountain and he declined medical attention.

But at 5pm the next day, he called 911 to say he needed help after injuring himself in a fall near a ridge on the Humphreys Trail.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety rescue helicopter was sent to pick up Mr Vasto and another hiker who had stopped to help him.

Mr Vasto was “provided with preventative search and rescue education about the conditions on the trail and the approaching winter storm and encouraged to not attempt the hike again”, the Sheriff’s Office statement said.

The other hiker who stopped to help, Phillip Wyatt, said it was “very apparent that he wasn’t prepared for the climate that he had gotten himself into”.

Mr Wyatt decided to stay with Mr Vasto and provided his number to the search and rescue team so that they could make contact in the likely scenario that Mr Vasto’s phone ran out of battery because he had been using it to check his route on a trail locater app.

“I really respect Phil’s perseverance,” Mr Wyatt told the Daily Sun. “I hope that he’s able to make it to the top some time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]