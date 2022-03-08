Six teenagers arrested after 15-year-old killed in US school shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Six teenagers arrested after 15-year-old killed in US school shooting

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 4.28pm Updated: March 8 2022, 4.40pm
Police investigate a shooting outside of East High School in in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday, March 7, 2022. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP)
US authorities have arrested six teenagers, including a 14-year-old, over a drive-by shooting outside a school that killed a 15-year-old boy and seriously wounded two female teenagers.

The suspects, all from Des Moines in Iowa, are charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder after the Monday afternoon shooting in the grounds of East High School, near central Des Moines.

Police said gunshots fired outside the school came from several people in multiple vehicles.

Officers named the suspects as Octavio Lopez, 17, Henry Valladares-Amaya, 17, Manuel Buezo, 16, Romero Perdomo, 16, Alex Perdomo, 15, and Nyang Chamdual, 14. All are from Des Moines.

Police said the 15-year-old who was killed was not a student at the school, but was the intended target of the attack.

The other two victims were females aged 16 and 18, who both attend East, and were bystanders caught in the shooting, police said.

Officers said the 16-year-old girl remained in hospital in serious condition, while the 18-year-old was in critical condition.

Sgt Paul Parizek told KCCI-TV that calls started pouring in around 2.50pm on Monday, shortly before classes were scheduled to end for the day.

School Shooting Iowa
Police at the scene (Zach Boyden-Holmes/Des Moines Register/AP)

The district said in a news release that the school was immediately put into lockdown and students were kept inside while police investigated.

The lockdown ended at around 3.30pm after law enforcement gave an all-clear.

School principal Jill Versteeg described what happened as “everyone’s worst nightmare” and urged parents to “hug your students and love them”.

The district said there would be no classes on Tuesday and college admissions test and parent-teacher conferences were being cancelled. The district was also making grief counsellors available.

Superintendent Thomas Ahart said school shootings have “become too common” and that “real change to gun laws and access would go a long way to help us”.

He added: “Our staff and students are forced to train for these incidents and the trauma associated with the repeated drills and incidents will remain with them for years to come.

“It’s unfortunate that our state and our country have become a place where firearms are far too easily accessible.”

Police said they do not believe there is a continued threat to the public. A motive was not immediately known.

Authorities have recovered shell casings from the scene as they investigate what happened.

Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert went to the school after the shooting and expressed frustration at the violence.

“Unfortunately what happened here today was just another pointless tragedy in our community,” he told TV station WOI-TV. “People using firearms to settle their differences.”

Police said it was the fourth homicide in Des Moines this year.

