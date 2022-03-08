Camilla celebrates record-breaking female rowing trio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Camilla celebrates record-breaking female rowing trio

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 5.13pm Updated: March 8 2022, 5.31pm
The Duchess of Cornwall, hosts Kat Cordiner, Abby Johnston and Charlotte Irving, members of rowing ‘Team ExtraOARdinary’, at Clarence House, London, after they rowed for 42 days, seven hours and 17 minutes at sea: a full seven days faster than the previous world record for a female trio in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge. Picture date: Tuesday March 8, 2022.
The Duchess of Cornwall, hosts Kat Cordiner, Abby Johnston and Charlotte Irving, members of rowing ‘Team ExtraOARdinary’, at Clarence House, London, after they rowed for 42 days, seven hours and 17 minutes at sea: a full seven days faster than the previous world record for a female trio in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge. Picture date: Tuesday March 8, 2022.

The Duchess of Cornwall said she is still living with the aftereffects of Covid, which appears to have left her with a slight cough.

Camilla discussed her recent illness as she celebrated the achievements of three female rowers, who crossed the Atlantic in record time, to mark International Women’s Day.

Kat Cordiner, who has cancer, Abby Johnston and Charlotte Irving, all part of Team ExtraOARdinary, arrived in Antigua in January after rowing at sea for 42 days, seven hours and 17 minutes.

They beat the previous record set by a female trio in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge by seven days.

Team ExtraOARdinary reception
Camilla, hosts (L-R) Charlotte Irving, Abby Johnston and Kat Cordiner at Clarence House. Chris Jackson/PA

The duchess invited the trio to Clarence House and, as they sat down to chat about their experiences, she said of her illness: “Well, it’s taken me three weeks and I still can’t get shot of it.

“Probably my voice might suddenly go coughing and spluttering.”

Camilla was not troubled by coughing as she quizzed the women about their feat and heard stories about hallucinations from lack of sleep, battling cramp in their legs, and finding ways to cool off from blistering temperatures.

She told them: “I’ve just been reading about your story. It’s absolutely incredible.”

Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge
Rowers (front to back) Charlotte Irving, Kat Cordiner and Abby Johnston, on their way to shatter the world record for rowing across the Atlantic. Cancer Research UK

Rowing the world’s second largest ocean is acknowledged as the ultimate endurance race. More people have summitted Mount Everest than have successfully rowed the Atlantic – and fewer than 20% of ocean rowers are women.

It is thought Ms Cordiner is the first person to tackle this challenge as a cancer patient.

The women were raising money for Cancer Research UK, Macmillan Cancer Support and The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Ms Johnston told the duchess about their weekly job of cleaning barnacles from the bottom of their boat: “If you stop and think for a second – five miles of ocean beneath you” and Camilla made the trio laugh with the quip “and what might be creeping about”.

After chatting to Camilla, Ms Irving said: “It was fantastic meeting the duchess. One of the things we’ve been saying about the row, the row’s been one thing but we’ve met so many wonderful people as a result as well.

“So actually the whole experience has been fantastic not just the row but everything that’s come from it – this has been the icing on the cake.”

