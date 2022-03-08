Judge who chaired tribunal into claims of Garda/IRA collusion dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Judge who chaired tribunal into claims of Garda/IRA collusion dies

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 7.41pm
Judge Peter Smithwick who has died (Julien Behal/PA)
Judge Peter Smithwick who has died (Julien Behal/PA)

The senior judge who led an inquiry into claims of Garda/IRA collusion into the murder of two RUC officers has died.

Judge Peter Smithwick was aged 85.

He retired as president of Ireland’s District Court and in 2006 went on to lead a tribunal of inquiry into alleged Garda collusion in the 1989 murders of two RUC officers in south Armagh.

Chief Superintendent Harry Breen and Superintendent Bob Buchanan were shot and killed shortly after they crossed the border into Northern Ireland as they returned from a meeting at Dundalk Garda Station.

RUC officers Chief Superintendent Harry Breen and Superintendent Bob Buchanan who were killed by the IRA in 1989 while returning from a meeting at Dundalk Garda Station (PA)

The IRA claimed the murders of the two senior officers.

After several years of public hearings in Dublin, Judge Smithwick found in 2013 that he was satisfied that, on the balance of probabilities, there was collusion in the murders of the police officers.

The finding sparked an apology for failings found in the report by then Irish justice minister Alan Shatter.

The public inquiry was one of a number recommended by retired Canadian judge Peter Cory, as part of his report on several controversial killings which was presented to the British and Irish governments in 2003.

Judge Smithwick is set to be laid to rest on Friday following Requiem Mass at St Mary’s Cathedral, Kilkenny.

