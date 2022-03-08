Russell Wilson makes blockbuster move as Aaron Rodgers commits to Green Bay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Russell Wilson makes blockbuster move as Aaron Rodgers commits to Green Bay

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 8.07pm Updated: March 8 2022, 8.19pm
Russell Wilson is heading from Seattle to Denver (Ralph Freso/AP)
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos while Aaron Rodgers has confirmed he is staying with the Green Bay Packers.

The pair were the key figures in what was expected to be a busy off-season of quarterback movement in the NFL, with speculation over their respective situations for the second successive year.

While Rodgers will stay put with the only franchise he has ever played for, Wilson will head for new pastures after 10 years in Seattle.

The NFL website reported the deal will see incumbent Broncos QB Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive lineman Shelby Harris move to the Seahawks, who will also acquire multiple first-round draft picks.

Wilson’s arrival ends the Broncos’ long search for a franchise quarterback since Peyton Manning’s retirement following the 2015 season after the likes of Trevor Siemian, Case Keenum, Lock and Teddy Bridgewater failed to make the position their own.

The deal cannot become official until the start of the new league year on March 16.

Two-time reigning league MVP Rodgers, meanwhile, will play in London next season as part of the NFL International Series as the Packers become the last of the NFL’s 32 teams to play in England.

It was widely reported he had agreed a new contract worth 200million dollars (£152.5m) over four years but Rodgers denied that even as he confirmed his ongoing commitment to the Packers.

He wrote on Twitter: “Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I ‘signed’. I’m very excited to be back”.

