Roman Abramovich not sold on Todd Boehly and Hansjorg Wyss offer for Chelsea

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 9.43pm
Roman Abramovich, pictured, is currently at the stage of receiving bids to buy Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)
Roman Abramovich, pictured, is currently at the stage of receiving bids to buy Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)

Roman Abramovich is yet to be convinced that Todd Boehly and Hansjorg Wyss’ consortium offer is the right fit to buy Chelsea, the PA news agency understands.

American billionaire Boehly and Swiss magnate Wyss are understood to have made their formal bid submission on Tuesday.

But Chelsea owner Abramovich is thought to be reserving judgement amid a full review of the offer.

Roman Abramovich File Photo
Roman Abramovich, pictured, has owned Chelsea since 2003 and led the club to 21 trophies and the pinnacle of the footballing world (Mike Egerton/PA)

Abramovich has already received several serious bids for Chelsea, with more expected amid high interest in the Champions League and Club World Cup holders.

New York merchant bank the Raine Group is conducting the bid process for Abramovich, who has moved to sell Chelsea after owning the Stamford Bridge club since 2003.

Officials familiar with the sale are understood to have been left slightly bemused by prospective bidders making their candidacies public.

Abramovich officially put Chelsea up for sale on Wednesday, March 2, with little more than an hour before the Blues kicked off their FA Cup fifth-round clash at Luton.

The Russian-Israeli billionaire admitted he would sell Chelsea with a heavy heart amid Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine.

Turkish businessman Muhsin Bayrak has also revealed his candidacy for purchasing Chelsea, with several bullish public statements.

A clutch of US investors are also eyeing bids for Chelsea, with a number of current sports franchise owners harbouring strong interest.

Chelsea’s natural state of flux amid the pending sale could delay negotiations with current players and possible summer transfer targets.

Barcelona are now understood to be confident of completing a deal to prise Andreas Christensen away from Chelsea on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Andreas Christensen, right, could be leaving Chelsea
Andreas Christensen, right, could be leaving Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

Denmark defender Christensen is out of contract in the summer, and is now likely to leave Stamford Bridge having been with the Blues since 2013.

Thomas Tuchel had revealed Christensen was close to a new deal in November, but the 25-year-old later changed his agent and had an apparent change of heart.

Club captain Cesar Azpilicueta and talismanic centre-back Antonio Rudiger are also out of contract in the summer.

Barcelona have pushed hard to recruit Azpilicueta on a free transfer, while Chelsea were thought to have been confident of striking a new deal with Germany defender Rudiger before Abramovich’s decision to sell.

Rudiger had been expected to leave his contract decision until the end of the season in any case, amid strong interest from Paris St Germain, Real Madrid and, latterly, Manchester United.

