Online Safety Bill will require social media platforms to stop scam adverts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Online Safety Bill will require social media platforms to stop scam adverts

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 10.32pm
Scammers use fake adverts to trick the unwary into parting with their cash and personal details (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Scammers use fake adverts to trick the unwary into parting with their cash and personal details (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Social media sites and search engines will be legally required to prevent paid-for scam adverts from appearing on their platforms as part of updated proposals for new online safety laws.

Under the current draft of the Online Safety Bill, platforms will have a duty of care to protect users from fraud committed by other users, but the proposals have now been updated to also bring fraudulent paid-for adverts that appear on those sites into scope.

Culture Secretary, Nadine Dorries, said the Government has “heard the calls” to strengthen the Online Safety Bill in relation to scam adverts, with consumer champion Martin Lewis, one of the most prominent campaigners for the cause, having previously said he was “desperate” for fraudulent ads to be brought into the scope of the Bill, arguing that the scams “don’t just steal people’s money, they can take their self-respect too”.

Under the new legal duty being added to the Bill, platforms will be required to put in place systems and processes to prevent the publication or hosting of fraudulent advertising and remove it when they are made aware of it.

DCMS Committee
Nadine Dorries says the Government has heard the calls to strengthen the Bill (PA)

The Government said the change would better protect people from scams where criminals impersonate celebrities or companies to steal personal data, peddle unsafe financial investments or break into bank accounts.

Alongside the updated rules, the Government announced it was also launching a consultation on proposals to tighten the rules more generally for the online advertising industry by boosting regulation and toughening sanctions.

Social media influencers failing to declare properly when they are being paid to promote products on social platforms could be the subject of stronger penalties as part of any changes, the Government said.

“We want to protect people from online scams and have heard the calls to strengthen our new internet safety laws. These changes to the upcoming Online Safety bill will help stop fraudsters conning people out of their hard-earned cash using fake online adverts,” Ms Dorries said.

“As technology revolutionises more and more of our lives the law must keep up.

“Today we are also announcing a review of the wider rules around online advertising to make sure industry practices are accountable, transparent and ethical – so people can trust what they see advertised and know fact from fiction.”

Responding to the Government’s plans, Mr Lewis, the founder of MoneySavingExpert.com, said: “I am thankful the Government has listened to me and the huge numbers of other campaigners – across banks, insurers, consumer groups, charities, police and regulators – who’ve been desperate to ensure scam adverts are covered by the Online Safety Bill.

“We are amidst an epidemic of scam adverts. Scams don’t just destroy people’s finances – they hit their self-esteem, mental health and even leave some considering taking their own lives.

“The Government now accepting the principle that scam adverts need to be included, and that firms who are paid to publish adverts need to be responsible for them, is a crucial first step.

“Until now, only user-generated scams were covered – which risked pushing more scam ads, incentivising criminals to shift strategy.

“Yet the Bill is complex. We need to analyse and scrutinise this update – one of my concerns is it looks like display advertising that you see on third party websites is not within the scope of the Bill when it comes to scam adverts.

“But overall, the big picture is that this is good news and we need to work with Government, Parliament and all the other campaigners and experts to close down the hiding places or gaps scammers can exploit.”

Anabel Hoult, Which? chief executive, added: “It’s great news that the Government has listened to the stories we have shared from scam victims and from the huge range of organisations that have been pushing for this change. This could make a huge difference to stemming the tide of fake and fraudulent ads on social media and search engines which cause devastating financial and emotional harm to innocent victims.

“The Online Safety Bill must now ensure that the regulator has the support and resources it needs to hold companies to account and take strong enforcement action where necessary, so that fraudsters are prevented from using adverts to lure unsuspecting victims.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier