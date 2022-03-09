What the papers say – March 9

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Ukrainian president’s speech to UK MPs, plans for Nato jets to be supplied to Ukraine and Russian oil bans are among the topics on Wednesday’s front pages.

The Times and The Daily Telegraph lead with news of a plan to supply Ukraine with Nato jets from Poland via the US.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Poland offers fighter jets for Ukraine'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/Z8tySQbGue — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 8, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to the Commons is front page of the Daily Mirror, the Daily Express, i and Metro.

Tomorrow's front page: We'll fight in forests, fields, and on shores#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/hn4XKRnHFD — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) March 8, 2022

Wednesday's front page: 'We will fight in the forests and on the streets' #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/V87qmZMLh3 — i newspaper (@theipaper) March 8, 2022

The Daily Mail calls Mr Zelensky a “commons hero” and ex-speaker John Bercow – who a new report alleges is a bully – a “commons Zero”.

The Guardian and the Financial Times carry news of a US ban on Russian oil on their front pages.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 9 March 2022: 'Blow to Putin': Britain and US ban Russian oil pic.twitter.com/BO3rRJ9uNg — The Guardian (@guardian) March 8, 2022

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 9 March https://t.co/phpGUhWFIm pic.twitter.com/6hgaFxIFH7 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 8, 2022

The Sun reports that a member of the Queen’s Guard has travelled to Ukraine to fight the Russian army.

Tomorrow's front page: A teenage Coldstream Guardsman has abandoned his post protecting the Queen to fight Mad Vlad's invaders in Ukraine https://t.co/5wNINnzDAv pic.twitter.com/84LWNjdF3x — The Sun (@TheSun) March 8, 2022

And the Daily Star leads with comments from a Ukrainian boxer fighting on the front lines.

Tomorrow's Daily Star front page: Biggest fight of my lifehttps://t.co/cKrfzBDZrV pic.twitter.com/0IYQj4V5fA — Daily Star (@dailystar) March 8, 2022