What the papers say – March 9

By Press Association
March 9 2022, 12.15am
The Ukrainian president’s speech to UK MPs, plans for Nato jets to be supplied to Ukraine and Russian oil bans are among the topics on Wednesday’s front pages.

The Times and The Daily Telegraph lead with news of a plan to supply Ukraine with Nato jets from Poland via the US.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to the Commons is front page of the Daily Mirror, the Daily Express, i and Metro.

The Daily Mail calls Mr Zelensky a “commons hero” and ex-speaker John Bercow – who a new report alleges is a bully – a “commons Zero”.

The Guardian and the Financial Times carry news of a US ban on Russian oil on their front pages.

The Sun reports that a member of the Queen’s Guard has travelled to Ukraine to fight the Russian army.

And the Daily Star leads with comments from a Ukrainian boxer fighting on the front lines.

