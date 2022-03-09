Hong Kong leader says no fixed timeframe for mass testing as Covid deaths soar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hong Kong leader says no fixed timeframe for mass testing as Covid deaths soar

By Press Association
March 9 2022, 9.09am
Medical staff transfer a non-Covid patient to another hospitals in Hong Kong as the Queen Elizabeth Hospital is to be dedicated to treating serious coronavirus patients (Kin Cheung/AP)
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has said reducing the rocketing number of deaths in the latest coronavirus surge is the city’s priority, putting a plan to test the entire population on hold in the latest change of policy in the government’s pandemic response.

Ms Lam said there is “no specific timeframe” for citywide testing, two weeks after she announced it would happen this month.

Her earlier announcement, coupled with rumours of an accompanying lockdown of the city, left store shelves bare as residents stockpiled daily necessities.

The city of 7.4 million people is in the grip of a spiralling outbreak of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 which has swamped hospitals and morgues and reduced hours or shut restaurants and other shops in the normally bustling financial hub.

Virus Outbreak Hong Kong
Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam speaks during a news conference at government headquarters in Hong Kong (Peter Parks/Pool/AP)

Some 500,000 infections and more than 2,000 deaths have been recorded since the fifth wave began at the end of December, with many of the victims among the unvaccinated elderly.

The government is focusing on reducing the number of deaths and critical cases, as well as the rapid spread of the virus, Ms Lam said at a news conference with other senior officials and the slogan “Combating the Epidemic with Staunch National Support” in the background.

Any citywide testing will depend on the trend of the epidemic, she said.

“If we are going to do it … we will certainly announce as early as possible so that the public can participate and can anticipate what’s going to happen during the period.”

To reduce the number of deaths, infected patients will be treated centrally, with the city’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital becoming a dedicated hospital for Covid-19, she said. Some 1,500 beds will be set aside.

Some general wards in other hospitals will also be converted for coronavirus patients, and an emergency hospital will be built by mainland authorities for the city that will be supported by medical staff from elsewhere in China.

Virus Outbreak Hong Kong
An elderly couple and medical staff leave the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Hong Kong (Kin Cheung/AP)

Mainland China is also grappling with a surge in new cases, though much smaller than in Hong Kong.

Another 233 cases of domestic transmission were reported on Wednesday, taking the total to 899 since the daily count leaped back into the triple digits last Friday – the highest figures since 2020, soon after the original outbreak in the central city of Wuhan was detected.

The bulk of the most recent cases have been found in the north-eastern province of Jilin, more than 1,200 miles (2,000km) north of Hong Kong, along with the east coast province of Shandong. Beijing itself recorded six new cases.

China has instituted mass testing and lockdowns of specific neighbourhoods, but there have been no reports that entire cities have been sealed off, which happened in the run-up to the recently completed Winter Olympics in Beijing.

In Hong Kong, Ms Lam called for the support and co-operation of private hospitals to assist with the volume of patients. She said some private hospitals have agreed to provide beds for Covid patients.

The surge in cases over the past two months has put a strain on the healthcare system, with many of the public hospitals reaching capacity. Officials have deployed refrigerated containers to store bodies as public mortuaries run out of space.

