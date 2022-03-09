Police investigating after Dizzee Rascal smashed camera outside court

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are investigating after Dizzee Rascal smashed a photojournalist’s camera outside court after being found guilty of assaulting his ex-fiancee.

The Metropolitan Police said they have not arrested the grime artist, 37, whose real name is Dylan Mills, over the incident.

Mills hurled the camera across the road outside Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court just moments after a verdict of guilty was returned for a charge of assault against Cassandra Jones, the mother of his two children.

Grime artist Dizzee Rascal, real name Dylan Mills, was found guilty of assault on Monday (PA/ James Manning)

A spokesperson for the force said: “Police are investigating a report of criminal damage following an incident outside Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on the afternoon on Monday March 7.

“It was reported that a camera was knocked from the hands of a photojournalist and thrown across the road. Inquiries are ongoing. There have been no arrests.”

The court heard how Mills, the musician behind chart topping singles Bonkers and Dance Wiv Me, pressed his forehead against Miss Jones’ and pushed her to the ground during a “chaotic” row over finances and child custody arrangements at her mother’s home in Streatham, south London, on June 8 last year.

The damage caused after Dizzee Rascal took a camera from a PA Media photographer outside court (James Manning/PA)

Mills, who separated from Ms Jones in February 2021, was said to have “barged” into the home, banged his head on a fridge three times while holding his son and began “screaming and shouting” at Ms Jones and her mother, Dawn Kirk.

He is due to be sentenced for the assault at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on April 8.