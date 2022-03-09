Woman arrested in connection with 2008 murder of Norwegian student freed on bail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Woman arrested in connection with 2008 murder of Norwegian student freed on bail

By Press Association
March 9 2022, 10.19am
Martine Vik Magnussen was murdered in 2008 (Metropolitan Police/PA)
A woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the 2008 murder of a Norwegian student has been released on bail.

The suspect, aged in her 60s, was held by Metropolitan Police officers yesterday in Westminster, central London, in an apparent breakthrough in the investigation into the death of Martine Vik Magnussen.

Ms Magnussen, 23, was found dead among rubble in a basement in Great Portland Street, Westminster, central London, after a night out with friends celebrating finishing their end-of-term exams.

The prime suspect for her rape and murder is Farouk Abdulhak, the son of a billionaire who fled to Yemen in the hours after her death and has refused to return to the UK.

Farouk Abdulhak, who is suspected of the rape and murder of Miss Magnussen
Ms Magnussen was seen leaving the Maddox nightclub in Mayfair with Abdulhak on the night of her death, and her body was found in the basement of the building where he was living.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood said: “Farouk Abdulhak should be aware that this matter has not, and will not, go away.

“My team and I will continue to seek justice and use all opportunities available to pursue him and bring him back to the UK. His status as a wanted man will remain and we will not cease in our efforts to get justice for Martine’s family.

“I’m appealing to Farouk Abdulhak directly: Come back to the UK. Come back to face justice.”

Ms Magnussen’s father, Odd Petter Magnussen, has campaigned for justice for more than 10 years and fought to keep the case in the public eye.

Anyone with information can contact police on 020 8358 0300 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

