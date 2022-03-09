Shane Warne’s state memorial to be held at Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 30

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Shane Warne’s state memorial to be held at Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 30

By Press Association
March 9 2022, 11.43am
Shane Warne’s funeral service will be held on March 30 at the MCG (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
Shane Warne’s funeral service will be held on March 30 at the MCG (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Details of Shane Warne’s funeral have been announced with a state memorial service to be held on March 30 at the former Australia leg-spinner’s beloved Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Warne, who died last Friday aged 52 following a suspected heart attack, has a rich history at his home venue with a memorable Ashes hat-trick in 1994, while he collected his 700th Test wicket there in the 2006 Boxing Day Test.

That was his penultimate Test appearance – bowing out of international cricket after Australia’s 5-0 whitewash win against England in 2006-07 – but fans will have an opportunity to bid a public farewell to Warne this month.

Warne’s family accepted the offer of a state funeral from Australian MP Daniel Andrews, the Premier of Victoria, who confirmed the 100,000-seater MCG would be the site of the evening event with tickets to be made available.

Andrews wrote on Twitter: “There’s nowhere in the world more appropriate to farewell Warnie than the ‘G.

“Victorians will be able to pay tribute to Shane and his contribution (to) our state, and his sport, at a memorial service at the MCG on the evening of March 30.”

Eulogies have flooded in in recent days following the shock death of one of the greatest cricketers of all time, as well as one of its most charismatic and cherished figures.

Shane Warne took his 700th Test wicket at the MCG (Gareth Copley/PA)
Shane Warne took his 700th Test wicket at the MCG (Gareth Copley/PA)

Floral tributes have been laid at Warne’s statue at the MCG, as well as photographs and beer cans, while the stadium’s Great Southern Stand will be renamed the SK Warne Stand in his honour.

Warne finished a glittering career with 708 Test wickets, which was at the time a world record but has since been surpassed by contemporary rival Muttiah Muralitharan.

Warne also claimed 293 one-day international dismissals and was instrumental in Australia’s 1999 World Cup triumph, taking four wickets in both the semi-final against South Africa and final versus Pakistan.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier