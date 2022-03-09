Covid-19 antibodies at record levels among UK adults, research shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid-19 antibodies at record levels among UK adults, research shows

By Press Association
March 9 2022, 12.00pm
Covid-19 antibody levels among UK adults have reached a new record high (Danny Lawson/PA)
Covid-19 antibody levels among UK adults have reached a new record high, analysis suggests.

Some 98.4% of the adult population in England is now estimated to have antibodies, along with 98.3% in both Scotland and Wales and 98.1% in Northern Ireland.

The presence of coronavirus antibodies implies someone has had the infection in the past or has been vaccinated.

The latest figures, which have been calculated by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), are for the week ending February 20 and are the highest for all four UK nations since estimates began at the end of 2020.

(PA Graphics)

They also show how antibody levels have jumped in recent months, reflecting the impact of the vaccine booster campaign that began in autumn 2021 but also the surge in coronavirus infections in December and January caused by the Omicron variant.

At the start of October 2021, just 61.0% of adults in England were likely to have Covid-19 antibodies, along with 59.9% in Scotland, 57.8% in Wales and 56.5% in Northern Ireland.

Levels among young children have also risen sharply.

About a third (33.0%) of eight to 11-year-olds in England were estimated to have antibodies at the start of December 2021 – the earliest figure available – but this now stands at 72.3%.

There has been a similarly steep rise in Scotland for this age group, from 31.9% to 71.3%, and even bigger jumps in Wales (from 26.6% to 72.7%) and Northern Ireland (14.8% to 78.8%).

Only a small number of children aged eight to 11 in the UK outside clinical trials have received any Covid-19 vaccine, meaning most people in this age group with antibodies will have them due to a coronavirus infection.

All five to 11-year-olds will be offered the vaccine later in the spring, the Government announced last month.

First doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been available for 12 to 15-year-olds in the UK since September last year, with jabs being offered in schools as well as at local vaccination centres.

More than nine in 10 children in this age group are now likely to have coronavirus antibodies, the ONS found.

Estimates range from 94.7% of those aged 12-15 in Scotland to 93.9% in England, with 94.4% in Northern Ireland and 94.0% in Wales.

All ONS estimates are based on a sample of blood test results from people in private households and are subject to uncertainty, given they are based on samples that are part of the wider population.

Antibody positivity is defined by having a fixed concentration of antibodies in the blood.

A negative test result occurs if there are no antibodies, or if antibody levels are too low to reach the threshold at the time of testing.

It takes between two and three weeks after infection – or vaccination – for the human body to make enough antibodies to fight coronavirus.

Levels are expected to decrease over time irrespective of vaccination or natural infection, especially when exposure to the virus is reduced, the ONS said.

This is because our bodies stop making antibodies when they are not needed.

