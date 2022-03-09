Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard happy to sit tight on Philippe Coutinho deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard happy to sit tight on Philippe Coutinho deal

By Press Association
March 9 2022, 12.31pm
Villa will not be rushed into sealing a deal for Philippe Coutinho (David Davies/PA)
Steven Gerrard says Aston Villa will not be rushed into firming up a permanent deal for Philippe Coutinho despite the Brazilian’s increasingly impressive role in his side’s surge up the Premier League table.

Coutinho has one more year to run on his existing contract at Barcelona and Gerrard has already made no secret of his desire to secure the 29-year-old’s services beyond the end of the current campaign, with the club already holding the option to buy the attacking midfielder.

Speaking ahead of his side’s trip to Leeds on Thursday where they will bid for a third straight win, Gerrard said: “For me it doesn’t make any sense to make any decisions now.

“When he’s physically in the right place, when he’s comfortable and happy and enjoying his football, we all know we’re dealing with a world-class talent.

“We just need to keep enjoying him, to keep him healthy from now until the end of the season and I’m sure he’ll help us. To watch him and work with him and see him get back to his top form and enjoy his football again is a pleasure.”

Villa’s thumping 4-0 win over Southampton at the weekend lifted them to 11th place and the good news continues for Gerrard with Lucas Digne, Ezri Konsa and Carney Chukwuemeka all available again after missing the clash with the Saints.

But Gerrard acknowledged there is a need to guard against complacency as they prepare to provide the opposition for Jesse Marsch’s first home game in charge of Leeds following the dismissal of Marcelo Bielsa.

“It’s certainly something we have spoken about,” added Gerrard. “Where we are in the table we can’t afford to be complacent and we need to keep pushing in every single game.

“It was important after a couple of defeats not to get too down and panic, and at the same time on the back of a couple of wins and the mood changes and everyone is smiling, it’s important you don’t get ahead of yourself.

“I don’t think we’re in a place yet where we can go into a game underestimating anyone and disrespecting the challenge in front of us.”

Gerrard played six times at Elland Road for Liverpool and has told his players about the “unique” atmosphere at the ground, which is likely to be enhanced by the positivity surrounding Marsch’s arrival.

“I’m sure he’ll get the Elland Road crowd right behind him – it’s his first home game and we have to be prepared for that,” said Gerrard.

“I’m excited to see what he’s going to bring and I think it’s a really positive acquisition from Leeds. Leeds was always a place that I was excited to go and play in, and they are a team and a club that I have got the utmost respect for.”

