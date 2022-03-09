Justin Thomas facing up to tough task in Players history bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Justin Thomas facing up to tough task in Players history bid

By Press Association
March 9 2022, 12.31pm
Justin Thomas is bidding to become the first player to successfully defend The Players Championship (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Justin Thomas is under no illusions about the size of his task as he bids to make history in The Players Championship.

The game’s so-called “fifth major” has been won by the likes of Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Greg Norman, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia and Rory McIlroy, but no player has ever made a successful title defence at Sawgrass.

“I’d say it’s because it’s one of the deepest fields in golf and it’s really hard to win golf tournaments,” said Thomas, who came from seven shots behind at the halfway stage 12 months ago, carding closing rounds of 64 and 68 to beat Lee Westwood by a single shot.

“The fact of the matter is it’s really hard to win a golf tournament once, and it’s really hard to win it again.

“Obviously a lot of expectations and pressure come with it, but I think first and foremost look how deep this field is. It’s just really hard to win a golf tournament when you have most of the top 100 players in the world.”

This year’s winner will collect £2.7million from the largest prize fund in golf (£15.2million) along with 80 world ranking points, an amount which means four players could overtake Jon Rahm as number one.

Jon Rahm
Jon Rahm could lose his world number one ranking this week (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“I had no idea until right now so you should ask if I want to know those things or not,” Rahm said with a smile when given the news in his pre-tournament press conference.

Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler are the men who could displace Rahm, with Scheffler coming off a victory in last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, his second win in three starts.

“Even if you’re number one you’ve still got to perform every week,” added Rahm, whose last win was his maiden major victory in last year’s US Open.

“When it comes to this course and the tournament, I think it’s a week that a lot of us look forward to. It’s a course that I’ve played well in the past. It’s a challenging golf course, and it’s one that I enjoy.

“I for the most part enjoy Pete Dye designs. I enjoy the challenge that he gives us as players, and you know, it’s a golf course worthy of this tournament and a champion that should be really proud when they’re hoisting the trophy on Sunday because you truly are the best player in the world when you win this week.”

Scheffler was also unaware of the world ranking permutations until told about them in his press conference and will have to overcome a lack of recent competitive experience at Sawgrass if he wants to lift the trophy on Sunday.

“I think I’ve only played three competitive rounds here,” the world number five said. “I missed the cut last year, and then two years ago I had a good first round but obviously it was cancelled (due to the coronavirus pandemic).

Scottie Scheffler
Scottie Scheffler celebrates with his wife Meredith after his win in the Arnold Palmer Invitational (John Raoux/AP)

“So I really don’t have too much experience around the golf course in tournament conditions, but I know the golf course pretty well just from playing junior tournaments here and from seeing it on TV.

“It’s a good test of golf, and as long as I’m playing well, I should score well out here.”

