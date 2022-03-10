House approves ban on Russian oil to US

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

House approves ban on Russian oil to US

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 5.25am
House speaker Nancy Pelosi (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
House speaker Nancy Pelosi (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

The US house of representatives has overwhelmingly approved legislation that would ban Russian oil imports to the United States.

Going further than President Joe Biden’s import ban on Russian oil, the bill making its way through Congress would also encourage a review of Russia’s status in the World Trade Organisation and signal US support for sanctions on Russian officials over human rights violations, as the US works to economically isolate the regime.

Politicians in both parties have been eager to act, willing to risk higher gas prices at home in order to support Ukraine with a show of US bipartisanship. The legislation was approved on Wednesday night, 414-17, and now goes to the senate.

Representative Lloyd Doggett, who helped draft the bill, acknowledged it may cost more to fill up tanks at home to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin’s tanks abroad.

“It is one way to demonstrate our solidarity,” Mr Doggett said during the debate.

The remarkable bipartisan resolve in congress to deter Russia and help Ukraine has acted as an accelerant on the White House’s own strategy, pushing the Biden administration to move more quickly than it would have — a rare example of the legislative branch muscling its way into foreign policy.

Just days ago, the Biden administration was reluctant to ban Russian oil imports, worried about reducing the global energy supply and causing spikes in gas prices at a time when US households already face record-setting inflation.

“We’ve been talking about doing the Russian (energy) ban for a while, and we’re so pleased the president has done that,” house speaker Nancy Pelosi said ahead of the vote.

While Russian oil makes up only a small part of US imports, it carries a high price for lawmakers in congress who viewed the ban as a moral test in blocking an economic lifeline for Mr Putin’s regime.

Politicians appeared especially moved by Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky’s “desperate plea” for help during a weekend video call.

State of the Union
House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy said Republicans would have preferred a tougher bill on Russia, alongside efforts to allow more energy production in the US. Nevertheless, they wanted to send a show of support.

“Our conference overwhelmingly does not want Russian oil; we want American oil,” Mr McCarthy said.

The GOP leader distanced himself from former president Donald Trump’s views that Mr Putin is a “genius” for his Ukraine strategy.

“I do not think anything savvy or genius about Putin. I think Putin is evil. He’s a dictator,” Mr McCarthy said.

The action comes as congress is on track to approve nearly 14 billion dollars (£10.64 billion) in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine, a package that has swelled in size as the brutality of the war intensifies. More than 2 million Ukrainians have fled the country in the most rapid exodus since the Second World War.

The legislation in many ways is symbolic, since Mr Biden has already announced the Russian oil ban. But the legislative push sets up the next showdown over Russia’s trade status as congress presses for restrictions on other imports from Russia that the administration has so far resisted.

The White House intervened over the weekend as key politicians from both the house and senate prepared a more punitive bill that would begin to strip Russia of its permanent normal trade relation status — a move that would have opened the door to tariffs on other goods coming from Russia to the US.

Biden
US President Joe Biden announced the ban earlier this week (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Amid the administration’s objections, Democratic leaders in congress shelved the emerging bill rather than forcing a confrontation with their party’s president.

Instead, the new legislation approved by the house stops short of suspending Russia’s normal trade status. Rather, it calls for a review of Russia’s status at the World Trade Organisation.

The house bill also says the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act should be bolstered to allow the president to impose sanctions on any foreign person who has “directly or indirectly engaged in serious human rights abuse”.

The Democrats in congress are toggling between pushing their priorities and allowing the Biden administration leeway as it works with allies in Europe and beyond to stop Mr Putin’s war.

Senators, though, remain eager to curb Russian trade with restrictions on imports to the US, and Republican senators may try to amend the bill once it comes up for a senate debate, likely in the week ahead.

The bipartisan bill as initially drafted would have suspended normal trade relations with Russia as well as Belarus, the neighbouring Russian ally that has been used as a launch point for incursions into northern Ukraine.

