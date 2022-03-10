Taiwan minister: China war would be a disaster regardless of outcome

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Taiwan minister: China war would be a disaster regardless of outcome

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 7.56am
Taiwan’s Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng speaks in Taipei, Taiwan, on Thursday March 10 2022 (EBC/AP)
Taiwan’s Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng speaks in Taipei, Taiwan, on Thursday March 10 2022 (EBC/AP)

A conflict with China, which threatens to invade Taiwan, would be a disaster for all sides regardless of the outcome, the island’s defence minister said.

China has largely backed Russia in invading Ukraine, a conflict that has echoes in Beijing’s approach to Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy that it claims as Chinese territory to be annexed by force if necessary.

“Nobody wants a war,” Taiwan’s Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng told reporters. “It really has to be thoroughly thought over.”

“If you really went to war, it would be disastrous for all,” Mr Chiu said. Taiwan’s defence establishment “watches and listens but we keep our mouths shut. We are following developments and preparing ourselves but we don’t openly discuss or debate”.

At the annual meetings of China’s rubber-stamp legislature, the National People’s Congress, and its advisory body this week in Beijing, delegates blamed foreign influence and separatism in Taiwan while increasing China’s legal and financial might to counter Taiwan support.

On Wednesday, a spokesman for the People’s Liberation Army delegation at the NPC said: “Separatist activities and collusion with external forces are the root cause of the current tension and disturbance in the Taiwan Strait.”

Colonel Wu Qian blamed Taiwan’s ruling pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party, adding that: “The more the United States and Japan make waves on the Taiwan question, the tougher actions we will take to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Col Wu also defended the defence budget increase, saying China has “maintained reasonable and steady growth to tackle complex security challenges and fulfil China’s responsibility as a major country”.

Separately, a member of the advisory body to China’s ceremonial legislature proposed strengthening a 2005 secession law spelling out the grounds for an attack on Taiwan. Zhang Liangqi said new legislation was needed to target those promoting Taiwan’s formal and permanent independence from China, from which it split amid civil war in 1949.

In what it calls a warning to Taiwan independence supporters and their foreign allies, China has been staging threatening exercises and flying military planes near the island’s airspace, including on February 24, the day Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.

