British classic car run and 70k ultramarathon among Jubilee festivities

A British classic car run of 70 vehicles – one from each year of the Queen’s reign – and a 70k ultramarathon are just some of celebrations set to take place to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

Revellers are being asked to add their own public events and street parties to an interactive map of festivities taking place in tribute to the monarch’s 70 years on the throne.

Discover #PlatinumJubilee events happening near you with our interactive map. Hosting your own public event? Share your plans now 👉 https://t.co/ntOgn4OfST — DCMS (@DCMS) March 10, 2022

Some 311 events and 508 street parties or private gatherings have been uploaded so far, ranging from beacon lighting and picnics to vintage tea dances, family fun days and the renaming of a steam locomotive in the Queen’s honour.

The monarch’s Platinum Jubilee is being commemorated with a special four-day bank holiday weekend from Thursday June 2 to Sunday June 5.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has urged people to share their plans and submit them to the map, or use it to find out about nearby events.

The Queen is the first British monarch to reach her Platinum Jubilee (Yui Mok/PA)

The national commemorations in London include Trooping the Colour, the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, and a pop concert at Buckingham Palace.

The map also reveals a host of events further afield.

On June 5, 70 British cars – one from each year of the Queen’s reign – will be travelling 70 miles through Cornwall from Bodmin to Penzance, in a social classic car run organised by the Rotary Club of Bodmin.

The earliest car will be a 1952 MG TD and the latest a 2022 electric Jaguar.

A 1952 MG TD MkII (CW Motorsport Images/Alamy /PA)

The club has been looking for 25 missing years including 1957-1967 and 1975-1976.

In Portsmouth, the “Platinum Jubilee 70K Ultra” is being hosted by Believe and Achieve Events – Run Pompey on June 5.

Competitors can choose between a 70K run, shorter runs or a multi-sport 20k run, 5k kayak and 45k bike ride, and will receive a Jubilee medal at the finish line.

Meanwhile, the Severn Valley Railway’s 34027 Taw Valley steam locomotive engine is temporarily being renamed as Elizabeth II.

The 34027 Taw Valley will be known as Elizabeth II and painted purple to mark the Platinum Jubilee (Phil Metcalfe /Alamy/PA)

It is also being repainted in a purple livery by the railway in honour of the occasion.

In Whitby in North Yorkshire, the Hetty & Betty Ballroom will host an afternoon tea with vintage singers on June 3 with tickets bookable in advance, while there will be a Jubilee celebration on College Green in Bristol on June 5, hosted by Bristol Cathedral and community groups.

The map of Jubilee events can be found at https://platinumjubilee.gov.uk/events/