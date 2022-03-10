In Pictures: Dogs descend on Birmingham for Crufts 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

In Pictures: Dogs descend on Birmingham for Crufts 2022

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 12.13pm
A woman walks miniature poodles into the first day of the Crufts Dog Show at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (Jacob King/PA)
A woman walks miniature poodles into the first day of the Crufts Dog Show at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (Jacob King/PA)

Dogs of all sizes have arrived in Birmingham for the start of this year’s Crufts dog show.

Arriving in onesies and doggy booties, hounds from bearded collies to miniature poodles kicked off the world-famous show on Thursday.

Crufts Dog Show – Day One
Bearded collies arrive at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (Jacob King/PA)
Crufts Dog Show – Day One
A woman holds a Shih Tzu, on the first day of Crufts (Jacob King/PA)

More than 20,000 dogs have entered Crufts this year, with over 200 breeds set to compete for the ultimate title, Best In Show.

Crufts Dog Show – Day One
These Saint Bernards were dressed to impress (Jacob King/PA)
Crufts Dog Show – Day One
This Hungarian Puli looked to be enjoying the ride (Jacob King/PA)

The event is held annually in Birmingham at the National Exhibition Centre.

Crufts Dog Show – Day One
Pyrenean Mountain Dog Boris was next to arrive (Jacob King/PA)
Crufts Dog Show – Day One
Looks like a windy morning in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

This year’s four-day event will see 1,843 dogs from overseas entered into the show.

Crufts Dog Show – Day One
This Great Dane led the way (Jacob King/PA)
Crufts Dog Show – Day One
A couple of Dogue de Bordeaux were eager to see the show (Jacob King/PA)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier