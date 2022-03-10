Dressed-up dogs return to Crufts after last year’s Covid-19 cancellation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Dressed-up dogs return to Crufts after last year’s Covid-19 cancellation

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 1.33pm
Susan Reilly and her Pyrenean Mountain Dog called Boris during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (Jacob King/PA)
Susan Reilly and her Pyrenean Mountain Dog called Boris during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (Jacob King/PA)

Dogs of all shapes and sizes have returned to Crufts following last year’s cancellation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The world-famous show began on Thursday as poodles in matching leopard onesies and Saint Bernards in colourful paw-print trousers were just a couple of examples of the entrants arriving at the NEC in Birmingham.

Crufts Dog Show – Day One
Two miniature poodles on their way in to the first day of the Crufts Dog Show at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (Jacob King/PA)

Over 20,000 dogs have entered the competition this year, with 1,843 competitors arriving from overseas.

Crufts Dog Show – Day One
A woman walks two Saint Bernard dogs into the NEC (Jacob King/PA)

The Kennel Club, which organises the event, previously took the decision to ban exhibitors from Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The organisers said the decision was taken “as testament to our sadness and concern about this situation”.

In a statement, they added: “Our friends in Ukraine, and their dogs, are fearing for their lives and we will do all that we can to support them wherever possible.”

Crufts Dog Show – Day One
Boxer dogs during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show (Jacob King/PA)

Crufts will close on Sunday following the conclusion of the Best in Show presentation.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier