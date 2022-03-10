Dressed-up dogs return to Crufts after last year’s Covid-19 cancellation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dogs of all shapes and sizes have returned to Crufts following last year’s cancellation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The world-famous show began on Thursday as poodles in matching leopard onesies and Saint Bernards in colourful paw-print trousers were just a couple of examples of the entrants arriving at the NEC in Birmingham.

Two miniature poodles on their way in to the first day of the Crufts Dog Show at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (Jacob King/PA)

Over 20,000 dogs have entered the competition this year, with 1,843 competitors arriving from overseas.

A woman walks two Saint Bernard dogs into the NEC (Jacob King/PA)

The Kennel Club, which organises the event, previously took the decision to ban exhibitors from Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The organisers said the decision was taken “as testament to our sadness and concern about this situation”.

In a statement, they added: “Our friends in Ukraine, and their dogs, are fearing for their lives and we will do all that we can to support them wherever possible.”

Boxer dogs during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show (Jacob King/PA)

Crufts will close on Sunday following the conclusion of the Best in Show presentation.