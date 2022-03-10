Smiling Queen holds virtual audiences at Windsor

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Queen has held two virtual audiences at Windsor Castle.

The head of state received the ambassadors of Burundi and the Czech Republic on Thursday via video-link.

She was seen on screen smiling and wearing a duck egg blue day dress, pearls and a diamond brooch as she greeted Elisa Nkerabirori, the ambassador of Burundi.

The Queen receives Elisa Nkerabirori, Ambassador from the Republic of Burundi (Yui Mok/PA)

The 95-year-old monarch, who has carried out a number of virtual and in-person audiences this week, also received Czech diplomat Marie Chatardova.

Next week, the Queen is expected to make her first major public appearance since she reached her Platinum Jubilee milestone.

She is hoping to attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday, alongside the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The Queen appears on a screen via videolink from Windsor Castle, as she receives Marie Chatardova, Ambassador from the Czech Republic (Yui Mok/PA)

The Queen has just recovered from a bout of Covid.

She is Head of the Commonwealth and has taken a special interest in the institution, affectionately known as the “family of nations”, throughout her reign.