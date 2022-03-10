Hospital staff absences rise for first time since start of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hospital staff absences rise for first time since start of the year

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 1.33pm Updated: March 10 2022, 3.35pm
New figures show that staff absences at NHS hospitals in England due to sickness or self-isolation have risen for the first time since the start of the year (Peter Byrne/PA)
Staff absences at NHS hospitals in England due to sickness or self-isolation have risen for the first time since the start of the year, new figures show.

Three regions have also seen a week-on-week jump in staff absences specifically due to Covid-19.

It comes as the number of people in hospital with Covid has also started to increase – suggesting that the slow fall in coronavirus infections in England in recent weeks may have come to a halt.

An average of 55,832 staff at hospital trusts in England were absent each day last week, either because they were unwell or were self-isolating, up slightly from 55,433 in the previous week.

This is well below the levels reached at the peak of the Omicron wave of coronavirus, when absences averaged nearly 90,000.

But it is the first time the figure has increased week on week since the beginning of January.

Absences specifically related to Covid-19 have climbed in south-east England, up from an average of 1,879 per day to 1,921, and in south-west England, from 1,685 to 1,739.

There has also been a slight rise in London, from 1,469 to 1,472.

The figures, from NHS England, are an early indicator of a possible change in infection levels among the population.

The recent rise in the number of hospital patients in England with Covid – currently up 9% week on week – is another sign that prevalence of the virus might be growing.

Latest estimates of Covid infection levels in the UK will be published on Friday by the Office for National Statistics.

These are the most reliable measure of the prevalence of coronavirus, as they are based on a representative sample of tests collected regularly from tens of thousands of households, and can therefore estimate the percentage of people likely to test positive for Covid-19 at any one point in time – regardless of when they caught the virus, how many times they have had it and whether they have symptoms.

By contrast, the number of cases published each weekday by the Government is limited only to those people who have reported a positive test result, and is being increasingly affected by how many people are coming forward for tests or who are taking a test because they know they have coronavirus symptoms.

Separate figures published on Thursday by the UK Health Security Agency show the hospital admission rate in England for patients with Covid-19 stood at 11.3 per 100,000 people in the seven days to March 6, up from 9.8.

This is the first week-on-week rise since the start of the year.

Admissions rates have increased in all regions except north-west England, the West Midlands and Yorkshire/Humber.

The highest admission rate among age groups is for over-85s, at 118.8 per 100,000 people, up week-on-week from 88.8.

