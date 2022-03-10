Family court work at ‘all-time high’, says senior judge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Family court work at ‘all-time high’, says senior judge

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 3.51pm
Sir Andrew McFarlane (Courts and Tribunals Judiciary/PA)

A senior judge has said the “volume of outstanding work” in family courts is at an “all-time high”.

Sir Andrew McFarlane, the president of the Family Division of the High Court and the most senior family court judge in England and Wales, said everyone working in “family justice” is operating at the “extent of their capacity”.

He said agencies and law firms have had to “ration” their use of resources as demand in some areas has exceeded the capacity to deliver, and said there is an “unacceptable delay” in listing cases.

The judge outlined his thoughts in the latest edition of a regular online message to lawyers.

Family court backlog
A sign outside The President’s Court (Court 33) at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London, where Sir Andrew McFarlane hears cases (Aaron Chown/PA)

He said it was “timely” to take stock of the “state of health of the family justice system” as England and Wales began to move out of “Omicron variant restrictions”.

“… the reality which is that the volume of outstanding work in the family court is at an all-time high,” Sir Andrew said, in the message, called A View from The President’s Chambers.

“Each and every one working in family justice is doing so at the extent of their capacity, and has been doing so, now, for nearly two years.”

He added: “Agencies, such as CAFCASS (the Children and Family Court Advisory and Support Service) and NYAS (The National Youth Advocacy Service), have had to ration the use of their resources as demand, at least in some areas, has exceeded their capacity to deliver.

“I know that the same is also true for some solicitors’ firms, barristers’ chambers, expert witnesses and others.

Sir Andrew said family courts worked in a “dynamic context” where the life of the participants continued to be lived and it was not unusual for fresh events to occur within ongoing proceedings.

The judge added: “Backlog and delay in the Family Court are not, therefore, static; like dough proofing on a baker’s shelf, they have the potential to feed on themselves and grow the longer cases are left without a final resolution.”

He said there was “no single, let alone simple” answer to the question “what is to be done?”

Sir Andrew said a “range of initiatives”, aimed at bringing the backlog and individual workloads back within “reasonable bounds” – while maintaining “our commitment to deliver justice” – were in train.

He said he wanted to “increase the efficiency of the court process”.

“My primary theme for the coming months is ‘make every hearing count’,” said Sir Andrew.

“Despite the increase in judicial resources that we have had for the past two years, the number of concluded cases in both private and public law has not gone down.

“Statistics show that the number of hearings that are held before a case is concluded has increased.”

He said one idea, put forward by a working group, was for judges dealing with parental disputes about children to “support them in the resolution of dispute” rather than apply the “more traditional adversarial mode”.

