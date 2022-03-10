91-year-old siege of Leningrad survivor besieged by war again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

91-year-old siege of Leningrad survivor besieged by war again

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 4.45pm
A damaged building in Kharkiv, Ukraine (Andrew Marienko/AP)
A damaged building in Kharkiv, Ukraine (Andrew Marienko/AP)

Alevtina Shernina was a young girl when she survived the brutal siege of Leningrad during the Second World War.

Eight decades later, so frail she can barely talk or move unassisted, she is besieged again.

The 91-year-old lives in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city and one of the most battered urban areas in Russia’s invasion.

The bombardment has come so close that windows in her apartment building were blown out.

And yet Ms Shernina cannot flee, even to a bomb shelter. Her heart problems leave her too fragile to be carried down the flights of stairs to the basement when air raid sirens scream.

She could communicate before Russia’s invasion but now is almost unresponsive, her daughter-in-law Natalia said.

A bombardment this week shook Natalia, too. She said she was in the kitchen pouring tea, “then I opened the door, and I couldn’t understand what was going on. There was fire behind the window, and windows were shattering”.

Cold air now comes in through a window left damaged by the attack. Her face pale, her eyes closed, Ms Shernina sits nearby in a blanket, an electric heater at her feet, a table-top of medication beside her.

“I feel inhuman anger from the fact that Alevtina began her life in Leningrad under the siege as a girl who was starving, who lived in cold and hunger, and she’s ending her life in similar circumstances,” her daughter-in-law said.

She spoke bitterly of the Russian forces and compared them to the “fascists” who besieged Leningrad, now called St Petersburg, for nearly 900 days.

A woman carries belongings out of an apartment building hit by shelling in Kharkiv
A woman carries belongings out of an apartment building hit by shelling in Kharkiv (Andrew Marienko/AP)

“What sort of defenders are these?” she asked. “Who did they come to defend?”

She showed off an official card stating her mother-in-law’s status as a survivor of one of the deadliest sieges in history. German forces encircled and starved Leningrad from 1941 to 1944, and hundreds of thousands of people died.

Now Kharkiv, just 42 kilometres from the Russian border, sees little escape from the invasion. Some residents have managed to flee. Others, like Ms Shernina and her family, have little choice but to stay and wonder how long it will go on.

“We can’t leave because of Alevtina, she’s in such a state that she’s untransportable,” Natalia said. “We would like to leave, but my daughter is also here who’s working as a doctor at the 3rd Maternity Hospital. She leaves (for work) for four days at a time, because it’s dangerous to move around at night.”

Her daughter now walks the 10 kilometres to work, as public transport no longer operates in Kharkiv.

Only a third of her fellow doctors are left in the hospital. Some have been evacuated, fearing more Russian bombardment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]