Pregnant mentally-ill woman can have C-section against her will, judge rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Pregnant mentally-ill woman can have C-section against her will, judge rules

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 6.25pm
Doctors can perform a caesarean section against the will of a diabetic heavily pregnant woman in her late 20s who has mental health difficulties, a judge has ruled (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Doctors can perform a caesarean section against the will of a diabetic heavily pregnant woman in her late 20s who has mental health difficulties, a judge has ruled (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Doctors can perform a caesarean section against the will of a diabetic woman in her late 20s who has mental health difficulties, a judge has ruled.

The heavily pregnant woman has been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and detained under the terms of mental health legislation.

She wanted to give birth naturally, but specialists said a natural delivery would be risky and could result in the baby being stillborn.

Mr Justice Francis decided doctors could lawfully perform a caesarean section without the woman’s consent after analysing evidence late on Thursday at an urgent online hearing at the Court of Protection. This is where judges consider issues relating to people who might lack the mental capacity to take decisions for themselves.

The judge is based in the Family Division of the High Court at the Royal Courts of Justice complex in London. He said the woman, who is 40 weeks pregnant, could not be identified in media reports of the case.

Caesarean section ruling
Inside the main hall at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London, where Mr Justice Francis is based. The judge ruled doctors can perform a caesarean section against the will of a woman who has mental health difficulties (Aaron Chown/PA)

He said she was in the care of the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Lawyers representing the trust had begun litigation and asked him to rule that a caesarean section could lawfully be performed.

A barrister representing the woman also said a caesarean section would be in her best interests.

Mr Justice Francis concluded that the woman lacked the mental capacity to make decisions about treatment for herself.

He said the evidence led him to “unhesitatingly accept” that the order the trust wanted should be made.

Specialists treating the woman said even if she started to give birth naturally, she would probably need a caesarean section.

They said a pre-planned caesarean section was the only “realistic alternative”.

Barrister Parishil Patel QC, who led the trust’s legal team, told the judge that the woman was 40 weeks pregnant and gave details of her medical difficulties.

“She has a diagnosis of schizoaffective disorder,” he said.

“Her pregnancy is significantly complicated by gestational diabetes and her compliance with medication to manage the risks from diabetes has been sporadic.”

He added: “The consequence is that there is a very significant (and increasing) risk of harm to the foetus, and consequent harm to (her).

“The reason for the proceedings is to allow the clinicians involved in her obstetric care to carry out an elective caesarean section as soon as possible so that her baby can be safely delivered and the risks to (her) health can be minimised.”

He said a member of the woman’s family also thought she should have an elective caesarean section.

Barrister Katie Gollop QC represented the woman and was instructed by staff at the office of the Official Solicitor, who help vulnerable people embroiled in litigation.

She said it was “never comfortable” to argue that someone should have “serious surgical intervention” against their wishes.

But she said evidence showed that the woman would require a caesarean section “in any event”.

She said a “precautionary approach” was best.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier