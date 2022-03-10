Bruno Guimaraes and Chris Wood goals hand Newcastle victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bruno Guimaraes and Chris Wood goals hand Newcastle victory

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 9.49pm Updated: March 10 2022, 10.19pm
Bruno Guimaraes celebrates scoring the winner (Adam Davy/PA)
Bruno Guimaraes celebrates scoring the winner (Adam Davy/PA)

January signings Bruno Guimaraes and Chris Wood scored their first Newcastle goals to help fire Eddie Howe’s side to a sixth win in seven games with a 2-1 win over Southampton at St Mary’s.

Wood ended his longest goal drought in more than six years of 14 games to cancel out Stuart Armstrong’s goal before Guimaraes bagged the winner with a sublime piece of solo skill.

Newcastle handed Brazilian midfielder Guimaraes a first Premier League start since his £40m transfer-window move from Lyon.

Saints, bidding to bounce back from Saturday’s 4-0 thumping at Aston Villa, welcomed back Ghanian centre-back Mohammed Salisu from injury.

Newcastle started brightly, forcing an early corner and with Jacob Murphy fizzing in an inviting cross that Jan Bednarek managed to clear before Wood could reach it.

Saints’ first meaningful attack came in the 20th minute when Oriol Romeu’s raking pass from the halfway line sent Armando Broja racing in behind the Newcastle defence.

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka did well to come quickly off his line and steal the ball off Broja’s toes and turn it behind.

Stuart Armstrong put the home side ahead
Stuart Armstrong put the home side ahead (Adam Davy/PA)

James Ward-Prowse’s resulting corner found Romeu in space on the edge of the penalty area, but the Spaniard ballooned his shot high over the crossbar.

Broja came close again in the 23rd minute but could only scuff his shot wide after being teed up by strike partner Che Adams following some sloppy play in midfield by Jonjo Shelvey.

Newcastle suddenly looked under pressure and Armstrong fired the home side in front two minutes later.

Kyle Walker-Peters floated in a delicious left-wing cross which was headed back across goal by Mohamed Elyounoussi for Armstrong to nod beyond the exposed Dubravka from four yards.

Chris Wood
Chris Wood headed Newcastle level (PA)

Saints’ lead lasted just seven minutes before Wood rose above Salisu to head Shelvey’s hanging cross past Fraser Forster to make it 1-1.

Scotland striker Adams then rattled the Newcastle crossbar with a power-packed volley from six yards.

It took an excellent piece of defending from Dan Burn to divert Ward-Prowse’s inswinging cross away from Broja as Saints reacted impressively to conceding.

The last opportunity of an entertaining first half came to Newcastle but midfielder Joe Willock could not keep his header down after arriving late in the Southampton box to meet a Guimaraes cross.

Southampton v Newcastle United – Premier League – St Mary’s Stadium
Bruno Guimaraes hit the winner (Adam Davy/PA)

Newcastle were quickest out of the traps after half-time and found themselves in front seven minutes after the re-start.

Former Southampton left-back Matt Targett’s corner was headed down at the far post by Burn and Guimaraes improvised superbly to back-heel the ball into the roof of the net.

The visitors had Dubravka to thank for putting more daylight between them and the bottom three.

The Slovakian made two excellent saves in the closing minutes, first clawing away Salisu’s header and then tipping Armstrong’s long-range effort over the crossbar.

