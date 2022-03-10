Chelsea overcome off-field chaos to see off Norwich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chelsea overcome off-field chaos to see off Norwich

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 9.49pm Updated: March 10 2022, 10.03pm
Kai Havertz (centre) celebrates Chelsea’s third goal (Joe Giddens/PA).
Chelsea overcame the chaos of a turbulent day off the pitch to grind out a 3-1 win at Norwich and stay in the driving seat for Champions League qualification.

The Blues took to the field at Carrow Road hours after learning owner Roman Abramovich had been sanctioned by the UK Government and had his assets frozen.

It meant Chelsea required a special licence to fulfil this midweek clash, but goals by Trevoh Chalobah, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz still clinched all three points.

Boss Thomas Tuchel would have preferred a more comprehensive victory, with Teemu Pukki’s 69th-minute penalty setting up a nervy finale before Havertz’s late strike, but it was a welcome result at the end of another dramatic day for the club, which Abramovich had put up for sale last week amid Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine.

After a day in which the Champions League holders saw their club shop forced to close, tickets sales suspended and their very future mired in uncertainty, attention turned to matters on the pitch and four changes were made from Saturday’s 4-0 win at Burnley.

Romelu Lukaku remained on the bench, with Timo Werner given a starting role, and it took only three minutes for the opener to arrive.

Two Chelsea academy graduates combined to break the deadlock, with Mount’s corner headed home at the near post by Chalobah to spark celebrations from the away fans.

Chelsea’s Mason Mount celebrates his side's second goal
Chants of support for Abramovich from the visiting supporters had started before kick-off and continued during the early exchanges, with the Chelsea kit still sporting the logo of shirt sponsor ‘Three’, despite the telecommunications company suspending its deal with the club earlier in the day.

It was 2-0 with 14 minutes on the clock when Havertz found Mount inside the area and the England international opened up his body to create space against Ozan Kabak before he curled home.

Tim Krul had thwarted Havertz on two occasions by this point, but the dispirited Norwich faithful were at least able to enjoy a brief break in play when a bird entered the Carrow Road pitch.

No further damage was inflicted on the Premier League’s bottom side before the break and both teams made changes at half-time.

Chelsea fans celebrate their victory at Carrow Road
Visiting captain Cesar Azpilicueta was withdrawn, while home boss Dean Smith made a double substitution and ditched wing-backs for a flat back four.

Milot Rashica made an immediate impression with a fine run before he fired over from range, which at least signalled the hosts’ intent at the start of the second period.

The Chelsea supporters were soon back in full voice, chanting for Abramovich and singing “Chelsea get sanctioned everywhere they go”, but the momentum shifted in the 66th minute.

Pierre Lees-Melou raced on to a ball into the area and saw his cross hit the arm of Chalobah. Referee Martin Atkinson was advised by VAR to review the incident on the pitchside monitor and a penalty was awarded.

Teemu Pukki (right) celebrates pulling a goal back for Norwich
Norwich’s top-scorer Pukki stepped up and sent Edouard Mendy the wrong way to score for the eighth time this campaign.

Smith’s men were full of belief now and Mendy had to scoop up Kenny McLean’s weak header minutes later.

A yellow for Chalobah further whipped up the home crowd and Tuchel turned to Lukaku and N’Golo Kante in the final exchanges to close out the win.

It was Kante who made his mark with an assist for Havertz to wrap up the points with a fine finish that ensured third-placed Chelsea ended another tumultuous day with one positive result.

