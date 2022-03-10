Eddie Howe hails impact of Bruno Guimaraes after win at Southampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Eddie Howe hails impact of Bruno Guimaraes after win at Southampton

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 11.09pm
Eddie Howe hails impact of Bruno Guimaraes (Adam Davy/PA)
Eddie Howe hails impact of Bruno Guimaraes (Adam Davy/PA)

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe toasted £40m Bruno Guimaraes after the Brazilian scored a superb back-heel goal to fire the resurgent Magpies to a sixth win in seven games.

Strikes from Guimaraes, on his full Premier League debut, and fellow January buy Chris Wood sealed a comeback 2-1 victory at Southampton after Stuart Armstrong had headed the hosts in front.

Delighted Howe, whose side are now 10 points clear of the relegation zone, said: “I have to say I have not seen too much of that, back-heeling the ball in from that range.

“Goal-scoring is not something he has made a name for himself doing but he is capable of the unexpected and that is what he did.

“The goal was something we probably did not expect from him but shows his technical ability and he is going to be a huge player for us.

“I thought it was ‘welcome to the Premier League’ for Bruno, an end-to-end game, high in transitions and very physical.  It will be a really good experience for him.

“He is a defensive midfielder, but a creative one. The reason we signed him was because we loved his way of playing, his eye for a pass and composure.”

After a bright start by Newcastle, Southampton slowly began to take control and went in front in the 25th minute.

Kyle Walker-Peters floated in a delicious left-wing cross which was headed back across goal by Mohamed Elyounoussi for Armstrong to nod beyond the exposed Martin Dubravka from four yards.

Saints’ lead lasted just seven minutes before Wood rose above Mohammed Salisu to head Jonjo Shelvey’s hanging cross past Fraser Forster to make it 1-1.

Southampton v Newcastle United – Premier League – St Mary's Stadium
Bruno Guimaraes hit the winner for Newcastle (PA)

Scotland striker Che Adams then rattled the Newcastle crossbar with a power-packed volley from six yards.

Newcastle were quickest out of the traps after half-time and found themselves in front seven minutes after the re-start.

Former Southampton left-back Matt Targett’s corner was headed down at the far post by Dan Burn and Guimaraes improvised superbly to back-heel the ball into the roof of the net.

Newcastle goalkeeper Dubravka made two excellent saves in the closing minutes, first clawing away Salisu’s header and then tipping Armstrong’s long-range effort over the crossbar.

Southampton v Newcastle United – Premier League – St Mary's Stadium
Ralph Hasenhuttl was disappointed by his side’s approach in the second half (PA)

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said: “We had 20 minutes in the second half where I was not happy. After we conceded the second goal, I was confused by what we were trying to do.

“We tried a lot and the chances were there. We had 16 shots and the difference between tonight and the successful games of the past was we did not take those chances.

“It is frustrating, but we have to speak about the fact that sometimes one goal must be enough to win the game. We cannot always score two or three to win.”

