National Trust unveils year of celebration and exploration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

National Trust unveils year of celebration and exploration

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 12.04am
A couple outside the imposing South Front at Seaton Delaval Hall, Northumberland (Alison Dalby/National Trust)
A couple outside the imposing South Front at Seaton Delaval Hall, Northumberland (Alison Dalby/National Trust)

The National Trust has released a 2022 programme encompassing the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, a Beatles celebration and a pledge to connect people to the “restorative power of nature”.

The trust’s director general, Hilary McGrady, promised to make it a year “for everyone to take pride in”.

Madonna and child painting
Guided tours at Upton House and Gardens, Warwickshire (National Trust)

“We care for so much of what’s brilliant and beautiful about these great nations and are custodians of so much of our shared history. We aim to bring that to life in our work,” she said.

“This year we’ll be exploring some of the fascinating history of places in our care, from one of the 18th century’s most flamboyant families to the incredible story of an ordinary home in Liverpool, where four working class lads transformed the world of music forever.”

To celebrate a year of Beatles anniversaries, including Sir Paul McCartney’s 80th birthday and the 60th anniversary of the Fab Four’s debut single, the trust will host musical events at Sir Paul’s childhood home in south Liverpool, 20 Forthlin Road.

20 Forthlin Road
The front of Paul McCartney’s childhood home, 20 Forthlin Road, Liverpool (National Trust)

Other properties with significant collections will host exhibitions and events across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

They include Upton House in Warwickshire, Plas Newydd on Anglesey and Mount Stewart in Country Down.

Seventy tree-planting projects – including major new avenues and orchards – will be launched in England and Wales to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. A programme of fetes and picnics will also accompany the Jubilee.

Cherry Blossom at Grey's Court
Cherry blossom at Grey’s Court in Oxfordshire (Hugh Mothersole/National Trust)

An annual lecture series – named after trust founder Octavia Hill – will also be launched this year, starting with historian writer and broadcaster Neil MacGregor.

“Octavia Hill, one of our three founders, spoke about ‘the healing gift of space’. Nature helps us to reconnect, to breathe and to escape,” Ms McGrady said.

Dyrham Park
A tree avenue already established at Dyrham near Bath, where there are plans to plant more to mark the Queen’s jubilee (Sarah Fox/National Trust)

“The pandemic reminded us of its importance – but it also showed us how those benefits aren’t available to everyone – too many children are growing up without experiencing the joy of nature.”

Ms McGrady said that was why the trust was working on projects like turning the Castlefield Viaduct in central Manchester into an elevated urban park.

Castlefield Viaduct plans
An artist’s impression of what this green oasis above Castlefield could look like (Twelve Architects & Masterplanners)

The trust – which is Europe’s biggest conservation charity – has also pledged to spend half a billion pounds over the next three years on dozens of property projects.

The charity’s membership has bounced back from a pandemic-related lull and is now almost back to 2019 levels.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier