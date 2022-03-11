Chelsea fans urged to stop chanting in support of owner Roman Abramovich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Chelsea fans urged to stop chanting in support of owner Roman Abramovich

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 8.35am Updated: March 11 2022, 8.49am
Chelsea fans celebrate the team’s victory at Norwich on Thursday night (Joe Giddens/PA)
Chelsea fans celebrate the team’s victory at Norwich on Thursday night (Joe Giddens/PA)

Chelsea fans have been asked to refrain from chanting in support of their owner Roman Abramovich by a Government minister.

Supporters of the west London club sang Abramovich’s name during the Premier League win at Norwich on Thursday night, hours after the Government had imposed sanctions on him due to his links to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Abramovich’s UK assets have been frozen while Chelsea have been issued a special licence to continue operating under strict conditions designed to prevent the Russian-Israeli billionaire generating new revenue.

Technology minister Chris Philp urged Blues fans to remember why Abramovich had been sanctioned in the first place.

“I’m a football fan myself, I’m a Palace fan, in south London. So I understand why fans are very attached to their football clubs,” he told BBC Radio Four’s Today Programme on Friday morning.

“But Roman Abramovich is someone who has been sanctioned now, yesterday morning, for his very close links to Vladimir Putin and the Putin regime.

“And I just say respectfully to the Chelsea fans, I know he’s done a lot for the club, but the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and what the Russian regime are doing to civilians – shelling maternity hospitals and shooting civilians who are fleeing down humanitarian corridors – and that is more important than football.

Chelsea celebrate
Chelsea’s men’s side beat Norwich on Thursday night (Joe Giddens/PA)

“And I say that as a football fan myself, and I would just ask them to keep that in mind.”

Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003 and has led the club to 21 trophies in the 19 years since.

But the club’s future is now uncertain. The existing licence for the club does not permit a sale, but the Government has said it is open to a sale and would consider an application for a new licence to make the transaction possible.

The key condition of any sale would be that Abramovich does not benefit in any way. He had put the club up for sale on March 2.

The club cannot sell new tickets for home and away matches, sell merchandise or buy or sell new players. The licence can be varied or revoked at any time, and the club said on Thursday it would seek to amend the licence to allow them to operate as close to normal as possible.

Club accounts published last December highlighted the degree to which Chelsea have been reliant on owner funding, with Abramovich’s company Fordstam having poured in £1.5billion since he bought the club. The Blues lost £155.9million in the year ending June 30, 2021, with a wage bill of £333m.

On the pitch, however, the men’s team secured a 3-1 win at Norwich, while the women’s side beat West Ham 4-1 on Thursday night.

Chelsea Women head coach Emma Hayes is concerned by Thursday's developments
Chelsea Women head coach Emma Hayes admitted Thursday had been a “difficult day” for the club (John Walton/PA)

“The situation will not go away, maybe tomorrow it will change again, but it will not go away,” men’s head coach Thomas Tuchel said.

“I am still happy to be here and still happy to be manager of a strong team. I know there is a lot of noise around.”

Chelsea Women head coach Emma Hayes told Sky Sports News: “There’s no denying it’s a difficult day, but I think it’s important that we give it time.

“The club’s put a statement out. I understand the club is working with the Government to dissect the interpretation of that, so I think for all the questions everybody has, players, fans, staff, we have to give the club time to work through that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]