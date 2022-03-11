Stamford Bridge redevelopment plans could aid Nick Candy’s bid to buy Chelsea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Stamford Bridge redevelopment plans could aid Nick Candy’s bid to buy Chelsea

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 10.39am
Nick Candy remains interested in buying Chelsea and his vision for a revamped Stamford Bridge could prove crucial in his candidacy (Philip Toscano/PA)
Nick Candy remains interested in buying Chelsea and his vision for a revamped Stamford Bridge could prove crucial in his candidacy (Philip Toscano/PA)

Nick Candy’s vision for a redeveloped Stamford Bridge could hand the British billionaire an edge in the battle to buy Chelsea, the PA news agency understands.

Property tycoon Candy remains interested in bidding for the Champions League holders, despite uncertainty around the club’s sale after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government on Thursday.

Russian-Israeli billionaire Abramovich’s UK assets are now frozen except for Chelsea, with the west London club handed a special licence to continue trading.

Princess Eugenie wedding
Chelsea fan and billionaire Nick Candy, left, with wife Holly Valance (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Chelsea’s sale remains technically on hold for now, but the Treasury could issue a new licence to allow a deal to go through – provided Abramovich receives no benefit.

A spokesperson for Candy confirmed the 49-year-old’s continued interest in Chelsea.

“We are examining the details of yesterday’s announcement and we are still interested in making a bid,” said Candy’s spokesperson.

“Clearly this is a time of great uncertainty for all Chelsea fans.

“In our view, no one is the owner of a football club – you are the custodian of it for the fans and the community.”

Stamford Bridge
A new owner could look to redevelop Stamford Bridge (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A host of US investors still harbour interest in Chelsea, with LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly part of one consortium, and Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts another with a strongly rumoured interest.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government and the Premier League would likely oversee any Chelsea sale now, and Candy’s status and credentials could sit well with those power brokers.

Candy has already declared his ambition to revamp Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge stadium should he win the race to buy the club.

He is putting together a consortium offer for the Blues and his property sphere nous should find favour in Downing Street and Treasury corridors, it is understood.

Analysts believe a fully modernised and expanded Stamford Bridge could boost Chelsea’s commercial revenues by up to 25 per cent per annum.

Roman Abramovich is sanctioned
Roman Abramovich has seen his UK assets frozen (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

That major potential uplift, if coupled with an astute financing plan for the stadium rebuild, is among the main reasons for the continued brisk interest in the Chelsea sale.

Boosting the hotel offering at Stamford Bridge and also conferencing facilities would be among the other offshoots of a stadium rebuild.

Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale on Wednesday, March 2 in light of Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine.

The 55-year-old had pledged to donate all proceeds barring transaction costs to a charitable foundation to be created to aid victims of the war in Ukraine.

Abramovich also vowed to write off the £1.5billion in loans he has made to Chelsea, and has been determined to see the club taken on by an owner with similarly lofty ambitions for the European and world champions.

A government-conducted sale of Chelsea could see the purchasing capital frozen, or directed to charitable causes.

Abramovich may not be given the opportunity to set up his new foundation, but his prior public claims of not wanting to take any proceeds from the sale point to a potential acceptance of government oversight in light of the sanctions.

Chelsea will continue negotiating with the government over alterations to the current trading licence, to allow the Blues to operate as close to normal as possible.

Chelsea cannot make any new signings however, nor can the Blues tie up any new contracts for existing players.

Club captain Cesar Azpilicueta and fellow defenders Toni Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are all out of contract in the summer, and Chelsea could lose all three on free transfers.

Chelsea Women manager Emma Haye
Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes is staying patient (John Walton/PA)

Both Chelsea’s men’s and women’s teams produced league wins under the greatest distractions on Thursday night, with respective bosses Thomas Tuchel and Emma Hayes candid on the current state of flux.

“The situation will not go away, maybe tomorrow it will change again, but it will not go away,” men’s head coach Tuchel said.

“I am still happy to be here and still happy to be manager of a strong team. I know there is a lot of noise around.”

Chelsea Women head coach Hayes told Sky Sports News: “There’s no denying it’s a difficult day, but I think it’s important that we give it time.

“The club’s put a statement out. I understand the club is working with the Government to dissect the interpretation of that, so I think for all the questions everybody has, players, fans, staff, we have to give the club time to work through that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier