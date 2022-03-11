Charles sends message of sympathy to Australian people following floods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Charles sends message of sympathy to Australian people following floods

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 11.02am Updated: March 11 2022, 11.07am
The Prince of Wales (Adrian Dennis/PA)
The Prince of Wales (Adrian Dennis/PA)

The Prince of Wales has expressed sympathy with Australians whose lives have been “devastated” by recent floods and praised the “selfless” efforts of rescue workers.

Charles said he was “deeply shocked” by the natural disaster which has affected rural areas and cities like Brisbane and Sydney, claiming more than 20 lives and prompting Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison to announce he will declare a national emergency.

In a message to the Commonwealth nation, the prince said: “It is with the greatest sadness that once again my wife and I express our distress, as well as immense concern and sympathy, following the tragic deaths and devastation caused by widespread flooding in Queensland and New South Wales.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said he will declare a national emergency following floods across large swathes of the east coast (Dave Hunt/AAP/AP)

“Having visited many of the affected areas over the years, I am deeply shocked by the extent of this flooding across rural areas, as well as in major cities such as Brisbane and Sydney.”

Charles went on to say: “From the other side of the world we witnessed the valiant efforts of volunteers in small boats rescuing trapped neighbours and strangers alike.

“We saw interviews with people who, having rebuilt their homes and lives following previous floods, know they must go through the painful process of rebuilding again.”

He also said he had “…admiration for the selfless role played by all those involved in the rescue and recovery efforts, including those now delivering food, water and fuel to people and communities isolated by these floods”.

Extraordinarily heavy rains have created the current emergency in New South Wales and Queensland states, where some of the flooded communities were battling fires two years ago.

An Australian army soldier assists with flood clean-up efforts in Gatton, Queensland (PTE Hamid Farahani/Australian Department of Defence/AP)

Mr Morrison’s announcement, made earlier this week, will mean flood victims will not have to provide identification documents to receive support payments and in some circumstances the federal government can act independently in areas where the state governments have not requested help.

Floodwaters peaked in Brisbane, the capital of Queensland and Australia’s third-most populous city, on February 28 after it was inundated by 80% of its usual annual rainfall in three days.

More than 20,000 homes and businesses were flooded in south-east Queensland and Sydney, the capital of New South Wales and Australia’s biggest city with a population of five million, has endured the wettest start to a year ever recorded.

Parts of the city 450 miles south of Brisbane were flooded after receiving almost 75% of its average annual rainfall since January 1.

The worst-hit communities were in the Lismore, Clarence Valley and Richmond Valley local government areas of northern New South Wales.

Some communities endured the highest floods ever recorded in their locations.

