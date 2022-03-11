Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola not motivated by prospect of winning a treble

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola not motivated by prospect of winning a treble

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 12.33pm
Pep Guardiola may have won plenty of them, but is not motivated by trophies (Dave Thompson/PA)
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists he is not motivated by the prospect of winning a treble.

City are chasing silverware on three fronts this term but, despite winning eight of them in his six years at the club, Guardiola says it is not the trophies that drive him on.

“It doesn’t motivate me, absolutely zero, lower than zero,” said Guardiola, whose side lead the Premier League and are through to the last eight of both the Champions League and FA Cup.

Premier League leaders City travel to Crystal Palace on Monday
“These are fairy tales. The reality is tough. Sport at a high level is so difficult.”

Guardiola is instead focusing on winning individual games and the next of them is Monday’s league trip to Crystal Palace.

With second-placed Liverpool, who trail by six points, having a game in hand and visiting the Etihad Stadium next month, the title race is tight.

Guardiola feels there is little margin for error in any game remaining this term and will treat them all as cup finals.

“Selhurst Park is always a difficult place to go,” the Spaniard said. “It is a final for us and we know it.

“Hopefully we can prepare well to arrive on Monday in good shape to face the opponent.

“Always in my mind when we start to play the last 10 games of the Premier League every game is a final. When you have to play 55 games it is not a final but when you have 10 games left it is a final.”

Palace beat City 2-0 when they met in Manchester in October and Guardiola anticipates another tricky encounter.

He said: “The team we faced was really good and seeing the run Crystal Palace are having right now – just one loss in the last eight games in all competitions, the physicality they have, the organisation, the quality up front, especially with (Wilfried) Zaha and when they defend deep it’s so difficult to break down, good counter-attack – they are always difficult for us.”

