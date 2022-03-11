Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk hits out at ‘unacceptable’ attitude of Russian players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk hits out at ‘unacceptable’ attitude of Russian players

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 1.27pm
Marta Kostyuk has criticised the attitude of Russian players (PA)
Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk has accused Russian tennis players of caring more about problems transferring money than the war in her home country.

After a first-round win over Maryna Zanevska at the BNP Paribas Open, Kostyuk told reporters in Indian Wells that she was shocked by the reaction of Russian players to the invasion of Ukraine.

“What is very disappointing is that no Russian player came to see me,” the 19-year-old said. “None have told me they’re sorry for what their country is doing to mine.

“One player messaged me, another chatted with me, but I didn’t hear any apologies, I didn’t hear anyone telling me they didn’t support what was going on. To me, that’s shocking.

“You don’t have to be involved in politics to behave like a human-being. Everyone knows what’s going on. It hurts me. It hurts me every time I arrive at the stadium and see all these Russian players.

“Their only problem right now is not being able to make money transfers. That’s what they’re talking about. This is unacceptable in my opinion.”

Russian and Belarusian players have been allowed to continue playing tennis in individual events provided they do so under a neutral flag.

Kostyuk strongly implied she would support a ban on players from those countries, saying: “I do not agree with the decisions that have been made. I will be concise: look at other sports. Look what they decided. That’s all.”

Kostyuk and Ukrainian-born Belgian Zanevska shared an emotional embrace after the former clinched victory in an encounter lasting more than three hours.

“Maryna is a former Ukrainian player, she changed her nationality a few years ago,” said Kostyuk.

“Her parents are in Ukraine, in a quieter area. Everyone is afraid. At the end of the match, I told her that she had played incredible and that everything was going to be OK, that our parents were going to be OK.”

Russian and Belarusian players have been vocal in calling for peace but have pointedly stopped short of explicitly condemning the actions of their countries.

That also drew condemnation from Kostyuk, who said: “I do not like it. Again, you don’t need to be involved in politics to know what’s going on, who’s invaded who, who’s bombing who. It’s very simple. You can’t be neutral in this situation.”

