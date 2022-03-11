Mask rule in Northern Ireland classrooms to be lifted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Mask rule in Northern Ireland classrooms to be lifted

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 5.01pm
Northern Ireland’s Education Minister Michelle McIlveen during a visit to Dundonald Primary School in Co Down (Matt Mackey/Press Eye/PA)
Northern Ireland’s Education Minister Michelle McIlveen during a visit to Dundonald Primary School in Co Down (Matt Mackey/Press Eye/PA)

The requirement for pupils to wear a mask in Northern Ireland’s classrooms will end later this month, the Stormont Education Minister has announced.

Guidance currently strongly recommends that pupils at post-primary schools should wear a face covering in classrooms.

Michelle McIlveen said after reviewing the guidance she had decided that this recommendation will be removed from March 21.

“Their use at this stage will still be recommended in corridors, communal areas and on public and school transport, but they will no longer be recommended in classrooms,” she said.

Ms McIlveen said the number of Covid-19 cases among pupils was particularly high during January and much of February.

However, she said case numbers have showed a sustained decline since their peak and are now less than 30% of the case numbers at the peak.

“This is also supported by pupil absences due to Covid-19 having now reduced to levels not seen since before Christmas,” she said.

“I have been conscious of the need to balance the impact that the wearing of face coverings in classrooms has had on virus transmission with the challenges that wearing a face covering for long periods has brought to our young people and the disruption it has caused to their education.

“As a result of my review of this guidance, from 21 March, the recommendation that face coverings are worn by post-primary pupils in classrooms will be removed from my department’s guidance. Their use at this stage will still be recommended in corridors, communal areas and on public and school transport, but they will no longer be recommended in classrooms.”

Coronavirus – Mon Mar 22, 2021
Upper sixth pupils at Wallace High School in Lisburn, Co Antrim (Peter Morrison/PA)

Ms McIlveen said the change brings Northern Ireland into line with the rest of the UK and the Republic of Ireland where post-primary pupils are not recommended to wear a face covering in classrooms.

“I have been conscious of the differences in the case numbers across the other jurisdictions and have therefore been cautious in allowing more time for case numbers in schools here to fall further,” she explained.

“While I believe that we are at the point where the balance of relative risks is now in favour of removing this recommendation from guidance, Covid continues to circulate in our communities and in our schools and we should continue to reduce the risks of Covid in our schools through the range of other mitigating measures that remain in place to protect all pupils and staff.

“It is for this reason that if any individual wishes to continue to use a face covering in class, I would encourage them to do so.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier