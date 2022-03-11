Amnesty demands more action on ‘sportswashing’ ahead of Chelsea-Newcastle clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Amnesty demands more action on ‘sportswashing’ ahead of Chelsea-Newcastle clash

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 6.25pm
Chelsea and Newcastle will clash under a cloud on Sunday (Adrian Dennis/PA)
Amnesty International has called on the football authorities to do more to combat ‘sportswashing’ as Chelsea prepare to face Saudi-bankrolled Newcastle at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

It will mark the Blues’ first home match since sanctions were imposed upon owner Roman Abramovich for his links with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Newcastle were taken over by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund in October and Magpies co-owner Amanda Staveley said last week she was “really sad” that Abramovich had been effectively stripped of ownership.

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – St. James’ Park
Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley said she was “really sad” Roman Abramovich could lose Chelsea (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund has given legally binding assurances, which have been accepted by the Premier League, that the Saudi state will have no control over Newcastle.

Amnesty International UK’s chief executive Sacha Deshmukh said: “Big money has obviously dominated top-level English football for years, but this game is a particularly stark reminder of the fact we’re now in an era of global sportswashing.

“Saudi Arabia’s purchase of Newcastle was a glaring example of modern sportswashing – with Mohammed bin Salman adding St James’ Park to a portfolio of sporting acquisitions designed to reshape Saudi Arabia’s international image and distract from the country’s appalling human rights record.

“Roman Abramovich’s links to a Russian state which has crushed dissent at home and carried out suspected war crimes in Syria have long been known, so questions currently being asked about the Chelsea owner should have been asked many years ago.

“The Premier League urgently needs to catch up with a world where sport is a convenient tool of soft power and image management.”

Staveley faced criticism after appearing to criticise the impact of the sanctions then set to be placed upon Abramovich in answer to a question during the Financial Times Business of Football Summit.

“We are always going to have geopolitical issues,” Staveley said. “This world is always going to have problems and I know it is really hard, and I am really sad today that someone is going to have a football club taken away because of a relationship they may have with someone.”

Roman Abramovich file photo
Roman Abramovich will not be allowed to profit from the sale of Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

However Deshmukh urged the Premier League to make up for lost time and instigate procedures to ensure similar unsavoury developments cannot be repeated in future.

“We’ve been saying for nearly two years that the Premier League needed to take action to prevent top-flight English football being used for sportswashing,” added Deshmukh.

“The Premier League should accelerate its current review of how best to introduce a new human rights-compliant owners’ and directors’ test.”

