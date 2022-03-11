Russia ‘uses UN Security Council meeting to spread lies on chemical weapons’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Russia ‘uses UN Security Council meeting to spread lies on chemical weapons’

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 6.37pm
Linda Thomas-Greenfield condemned Russia’s actions (UNTV via AP)
Linda Thomas-Greenfield condemned Russia's actions (UNTV via AP)

The United States has accused Russia of using a UN Security Council meeting on Friday for “lying and spreading disinformation” as part of a bid to justify attacks with chemical or biological agents in Ukraine.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Russia was playing out a scenario put forth in the council last month by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken — that President Vladimir Putin would “fabricate allegations about chemical or biological weapons to justify its own violent attacks against the Ukrainian people”.

“The intent behind these lies seems clear, and is deeply troubling,” she said. “We believe Russia could use chemical or biological agents for assassinations, as part of a staged or false-flag incident, or to support tactical military operations.”

Russia had requested the council meeting to address its allegations of US “biological activities” in Ukraine — a charge made without any evidence and denied by both Washington and Kyiv.

United Nations Russia Ukraine
Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya speaks during a Security Council meeting (UNTV via AP)

UN disarmament chief Izumi Nakamitsu told the council she was aware of media reports about allegations of biological weapons programmes and said: “The United Nations is not aware of any biological weapons programmes.”

Ms Thomas-Greenfield said Ukraine does not have a biological weapons programme or biological weapons laboratories supported by the United States, as Russia claimed.

Ukraine does own and operate its own public health laboratory facilities which make it possible to detect and diagnose diseases like Covid-19 which the US has assisted Ukraine in doing “safely and securely”.

She said that ever since Russia began building up forces near Ukraine’s borders, Washington’s strategy has been to counter Moscow’ tactics and share what it knows with the world.

“We’re not going to let Russia get away with lying to the world or staining the integrity of the Security Council by using it as a venue for legitimising Putin’s violence,” she said.

“We do not sit in this chamber to be an audience for Russia’s domestic propaganda,” Ms Thomas-Greenfield added. “And we should not allow Russia to abuse its permanent seat to spread disinformation and lies and pervert the purpose of the Security Council.”

The UN human rights office has received “credible reports” that Russian forces are using cluster munitions in Ukraine, including in populated areas which is prohibited under international humanitarian law, undersecretary-general Rosemary DiCarlo told the Security Council.

“Indiscriminate attacks, including those using cluster munitions, which are of a nature to strike military objectives and civilians or civilian objects without distinction, are prohibited under international humanitarian law,” Ms DiCarlo said. “Directing attacks against civilian and civilian objects, as well as so-called area bombardment in towns and villages, are also prohibited under international law and may amount to war crimes.”

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia replied that the allegations are “refuted repeatedly by our Ministry of Defence”.

