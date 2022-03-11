Queen last missed a Commonwealth Day service in 2013

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Queen last missed a Commonwealth Day service in 2013

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 8.35pm
The Queen at the Commonwealth Day service in 2020 (Yui Mok/PA)
The Queen at the Commonwealth Day service in 2020 (Yui Mok/PA)

The Queen last missed a Commonwealth Day service – other than when it was not able to take place during the pandemic – nine years ago.

She pulled out of attending the event in 2013 while recovering from a nasty bout of gastroenteritis.

Before that, she had not been absent from a Commonwealth Day Observance service for 20 years, the last occasion being when she had flu in 1993.

The monarch, 95, who has just recovered from Covid, is to miss Monday’s service, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday.

The decision is understood to be based on the Queen’s comfort travelling to and from and attending the occasion, rather than due to illness.

The event usually sees the Queen, who places great importance on her role as head of the Commonwealth, join 2,000 people including high commissioners from across the globe at Westminster Abbey in central London.

Since 1977, Commonwealth Day has been celebrated every year on the second Monday in March.

In 2006, the Queen attended a Commonwealth Day service in Sydney, Australia – the first time the event was held outside the UK.

The Queen sees the Commonwealth as a “family” and takes pride in its work as “a force for good in the world”.

Although she is its symbolic head, she has no formal powers over the 54 countries and two billion citizens which make up the voluntary association.

The modern Commonwealth was established by the London Declaration of 1949, two years after India and Pakistan were granted independence.

The Duke of Edinburgh once described his wife as the “Commonwealth psychotherapist”, a nod to her informal talks with heads of government at the bi-annual Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

The Queen is not expected to travel to the next CHOGM, having called time on her overseas visits some years ago.

The 2020 Commonwealth Day service was attended by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in what was their final official public duty before stepping down as senior working royals.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier